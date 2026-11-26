Every now and then, a relatable moment comes along to remind us that even A-list stars have their very human moments. Case in point? Simone Biles, who recently documented the process of getting a new ID photo for the first time in more than a decade.

“Im taking new ID photos today. I have not done this since I was 16 years old,” the Olympic gymnast, 29, said in an Instagram video posted Nov. 6.

First up was hair, which Biles curled and styled into a middle part with long, beachy waves that showed off her highlighted locks. Then came makeup. After applying foundation, concealer, bronzer and a few other products, she couldn't help but point out the irony of getting all glammed up for an ID photo.