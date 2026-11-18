Serena Williams is making a strong case for adding a little red to your wardrobe. The Olympic tennis legend recently stepped out in a fiery red look and let's just say she's serving plenty of outfit inspiration.

On Nov. 5, Williams appeared at an event where she spoke about her passion for entrepreneurship and supporting up-and-coming business owners. The 44-year-old shared a glimpse of the experience on Instagram, along with a few photos showing off her standout outfit.

For the occasion, Williams opted for a bold red dress that made quite the statement. The vibrant shade brought plenty of personality to the look, while the sleek silhouette made it feel polished enough for a professional event and stylish enough for a night out. Basically, it's the kind of versatile outfit that can go from a work function to dinner with friends without missing a beat. Both ASOS and Express carry affordable dresses with the same vibe.