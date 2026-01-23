Rihanna’s Response to a Door Closing in Her Face Is the Most Rihanna Thing Ever

Rihanna is known for a lot of things: her music hits, her fashion and beauty empires and, of course, her effortlessly witty personality. So when I saw her reaction to having a door close right in her face, I wasn’t shocked, though I definitely found it amusing. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one, because the clip has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the Grammy-winning star, 37, was leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on January 16, when her security guard walked ahead, leaving the doors to shut in her face. Rihanna didn’t miss a beat. She paused and quipped, “Such a gentleman you are,” before giggling and sliding into her waiting car. Classic Rihanna energy. (See the full clip here.)