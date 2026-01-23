About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Rihanna’s Response to a Door Closing in Her Face Is the Most Rihanna Thing Ever

A relatable queen

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 23, 2026
6:16pm
Rihanna Viral Door Moment
Jim Ruymen/UPI

Rihanna is known for a lot of things: her music hits, her fashion and beauty empires and, of course, her effortlessly witty personality. So when I saw her reaction to having a door close right in her face, I wasn’t shocked, though I definitely found it amusing. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one, because the clip has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the Grammy-winning star, 37, was leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on January 16, when her security guard walked ahead, leaving the doors to shut in her face. Rihanna didn’t miss a beat. She paused and quipped, “Such a gentleman you are,” before giggling and sliding into her waiting car. Classic Rihanna energy. (See the full clip here.)

Honestly, her unbothered reaction isn’t all that surprising. The mom of three— she shares sons RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, born this past September with A$AP Rocky—has a lot on her plate. And let’s not forget that she made history just a few months ago. In November 2025, Parade reported that Rihanna became the first Black woman to have two billion-dollar businesses: Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Since launching Fenty Beauty in 2017, she’s continued to shake up the industry with inclusive products. One of the first brands to offer 52 foundation shades, Fenty Beauty sparked an important conversation around diversity in makeup. Eight years later, Rihanna is still dropping products.

Her empire doesn’t stop at makeup. Rihanna has also expanded into Fenty Skin, Fenty Fragrances and Fenty Hair. Fans can shop her products online, at Ulta, and at Sephora, and in 2021, Forbes reported her brand was worth $2.8 billion, making her the youngest female self-made billionaire.

Whether it’s laughing off a door mishap or running a beauty empire, Rihanna keeps doing her thing and somehow makes it all look effortless.

