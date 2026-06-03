Reese’s Book Club's June Pick Pits Two Women Against a Mob Boss (& It's Based on True Events)

There are a few things I look forward to at the beginning of every month, and one of them is finding out Reese's Book Club's latest pick. Will it be a twisty thriller? A buzzy literary novel? A heartfelt coming-of-age story? The guessing game is officially over because Reese Witherspoon has revealed her June selection: A Pair of Aces by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.

So, what's it about? Set in New York City during the height of organized crime, A Pair of Aces follows Eunice Carter, Manhattan's first Black female prosecutor, as she sets out to build a case against notorious mob boss Lucky Luciano. After watching traditional prosecution strategies fail, Eunice takes a different approach by focusing on Luciano's connection to prostitution.

Along the way, she forms an unlikely partnership with Polly Adler, a successful brothel owner whose employees have been endangered by the crime boss. Despite coming from completely different worlds, the two women join forces, gathering evidence through a network of women and ultimately helping launch one of the most sensational trials in New York history.