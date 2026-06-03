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Reese’s Book Club's June Pick Pits Two Women Against a Mob Boss (& It's Based on True Events)

Happy reading!

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By Danielle Long
Published Jun 3, 2026
5:13pm

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There are a few things I look forward to at the beginning of every month, and one of them is finding out Reese's Book Club's latest pick. Will it be a twisty thriller? A buzzy literary novel? A heartfelt coming-of-age story? The guessing game is officially over because Reese Witherspoon has revealed her June selection: A Pair of Aces by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.

So, what's it about? Set in New York City during the height of organized crime, A Pair of Aces follows Eunice Carter, Manhattan's first Black female prosecutor, as she sets out to build a case against notorious mob boss Lucky Luciano. After watching traditional prosecution strategies fail, Eunice takes a different approach by focusing on Luciano's connection to prostitution.

Along the way, she forms an unlikely partnership with Polly Adler, a successful brothel owner whose employees have been endangered by the crime boss. Despite coming from completely different worlds, the two women join forces, gathering evidence through a network of women and ultimately helping launch one of the most sensational trials in New York history.

The official Reese's Book Club Instagram account summed it up perfectly writing, "Prepare to get lost in a historical fiction about two trailblazing women, from vastly different worlds, who team up to take down a notorious gangster."

As usual, the announcement also came via a short video shared to Reese's account. In this month's clip, she does a playful "mid-year check-in" with herself, running through a series of relatable questions. "Did I stop saying 'just one more chapter' at 1am?" Nope. "Did I stop texting my kids articles they didn't ask for?" Also no. "Did I stop starting new projects?" Definitely not.

With each question, Reese shakes her head before getting to the final one: "Did Reese's Book Club pick another amazing read for June?" This time, she enthusiastically mouths, "Oh yeah," before holding up the book.

If historical fiction, true-crime-adjacent drama and powerful female protagonists are your thing, this one might deserve a spot at the top of your summer reading list.

Grab your copy of A Pair of Aces on Amazon here.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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