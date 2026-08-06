Reese Witherspoon Joined This Viral TikTok Trend and Her Take Is So Inspiring

It feels like there's a new TikTok trend taking over the internet almost every day, and depending on your corner of the app, you've probably seen everything from the "You Look Happier" trend to "Flow State." Now, the latest viral moment is the "Kinda Chic" trend, and Reese Witherspoon just gave it an inspiring twist.

So, what exactly is the "Kinda Chic" trend? It's all about sharing little things that feel, well, kinda chic, but in a playful and relatable way. The posts can be personal or more universal, but the overall message is about celebrating self-care, inner peace, confidence, and those small moments that make life feel a little better.

On August 5, Reese shared her own list of "kinda chic" moments, including "Kinda chic to be underestimated," "kinda chic to cheer on other women," "kinda chic to call your mom," and "kinda chic to believe in yourself." She also gave a shoutout to one of her own passions, writing, "kinda chic to start a book club," a clear nod to her popular Reese's Book Club.