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Reese Witherspoon Joined This Viral TikTok Trend and Her Take Is So Inspiring

This is the feel-good content we need

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 6, 2026
4:33pm
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Chelsea Lauren

It feels like there's a new TikTok trend taking over the internet almost every day, and depending on your corner of the app, you've probably seen everything from the "You Look Happier" trend to "Flow State." Now, the latest viral moment is the "Kinda Chic" trend, and Reese Witherspoon just gave it an inspiring twist.

So, what exactly is the "Kinda Chic" trend? It's all about sharing little things that feel, well, kinda chic, but in a playful and relatable way. The posts can be personal or more universal, but the overall message is about celebrating self-care, inner peace, confidence, and those small moments that make life feel a little better.

On August 5, Reese shared her own list of "kinda chic" moments, including "Kinda chic to be underestimated," "kinda chic to cheer on other women," "kinda chic to call your mom," and "kinda chic to believe in yourself." She also gave a shoutout to one of her own passions, writing, "kinda chic to start a book club," a clear nod to her popular Reese's Book Club.

In the caption, she summed up the entire trend with a simple message: "Kinda chic to be unapologetically yourself."

Among all the viral dances, trends, and endless scrolling moments, it's refreshing to see something take off that centers around positivity and confidence.

Reese is no stranger to sharing uplifting messages or offering thoughtful advice. Last year, the Morning Show star joined another trend where people shared advice they would give their younger selves.

She posted a series of photos from different stages of her life, from a childhood school picture to her Legally Blonde era, alongside reminders like, “Rejection teaches you perseverance,” “Edit your friendships,” and “The sooner you realize people’s opinions of you are none of your business, you become free.”

Whether she's sharing career wisdom, personal reflections, or a simple reminder to be yourself, Reese keeps the inspiration coming.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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