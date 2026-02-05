The royal family is known for their top-tier jewelry collection. Diamonds, tiaras, $10 million brooches. And while all of that is serious stuff, Queen Camilla recently proved that not all royal accessories must be serious—even if the jewelry in question is still hedging on $10,000.
I Just Did a Double-Take When I Spotted Queen Camilla's $7.3K Brooch
Even royals know how to have some fun
The Queen Consort, as Patron of the National Literacy Trust, stepped out to open a new library at Christ Church CE Primary School in London. The royal kept her outfit simple with an all-black ensemble. However, she allowed her playful side to show with her Van Cleef & Arpels Lucky Animals Dog clip—which retails for a cool $7,300.
During her visit, Queen Camilla met with students, read books and admired art projects. The new library houses over 500 books, and is the 2,000th one to be opened as part of the Libraries for Primaries initiative.
