I Just Did a Double-Take When I Spotted Queen Camilla's $7.3K Brooch

The Queen Consort, as Patron of the National Literacy Trust, stepped out to open a new library at Christ Church CE Primary School in London. The royal kept her outfit simple with an all-black ensemble. However, she allowed her playful side to show with her Van Cleef & Arpels Lucky Animals Dog clip—which retails for a cool $7,300.

During her visit, Queen Camilla met with students, read books and admired art projects. The new library houses over 500 books, and is the 2,000th one to be opened as part of the Libraries for Primaries initiative.