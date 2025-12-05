Prince William’s Secret Move to Hurry Kate Middleton Along Caught on Video

TBH, it’s giving Queen Elizabeth II and her secret handbag cues. According to reports, the late monarch was known to have a series of signals for royal staffers should she need to make an urgent exit. In a recent interview with People, the U.S. chief of protocol, Capricia Penavic, revealed: “If [her bag] is on one part of her arm, it means the meeting is going fine, leave me alone. But if she lowers it, it means, ‘End this now. I want to go.’”

It’s honestly pretty fascinating stuff—also, probably protocol that’s pretty essential. Take the German state visit for example: There was the official welcome, a royal carriage ride, the state visit and more. It all amounts to a schedule that’s action-packed. Finding the right balance of staying engaged, but also staying on track, time-wise, has to be a royal art-form.

Clearly, William—who spent ample time with his grandmother, the late queen—learned from the best.