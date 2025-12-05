When it comes to royal engagements and regal occasions (ahem, like the German state visit this week), Prince William and Kate Middleton have royal protocol down to a science. But they’re also likely on a pretty tight schedule, too. That’s why we were intrigued to see William’s subtle move to help Princess Catherine keep the pace caught on video as they welcomed the German president and first lady to Windsor this week.
Prince William’s Secret Move to Hurry Kate Middleton Along Caught on Video
It’s giving Queen Elizabeth
Hello! posted the footage to Instagram and William’s non-verbal cue to his wife is clear: When the Princess of Wales gets caught up in an extended conversation (which is probably an occupational hazard), he gently—and discreetly—places a hand on her back. In the video clip, the response from Catherine is immediate: She wraps up her chat and the pair move on.
TBH, it’s giving Queen Elizabeth II and her secret handbag cues. According to reports, the late monarch was known to have a series of signals for royal staffers should she need to make an urgent exit. In a recent interview with People, the U.S. chief of protocol, Capricia Penavic, revealed: “If [her bag] is on one part of her arm, it means the meeting is going fine, leave me alone. But if she lowers it, it means, ‘End this now. I want to go.’”
It’s honestly pretty fascinating stuff—also, probably protocol that’s pretty essential. Take the German state visit for example: There was the official welcome, a royal carriage ride, the state visit and more. It all amounts to a schedule that’s action-packed. Finding the right balance of staying engaged, but also staying on track, time-wise, has to be a royal art-form.
Clearly, William—who spent ample time with his grandmother, the late queen—learned from the best.