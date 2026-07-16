Over the last month, the World Cup has captivated everyone as teams across the globe have battled it out to see who would emerge victorious. There were some delightful surprises—like the Norwegian team's viral chant and star power of player Erling Haaland—and, of course, devastating defeats. England, which reached the semi-finals after upsetting Norway in the quarter-finals, were stunned when Argentina rallied for a shocking comeback to knock the Brits out of the finals. Prince William, a known, passionate soccer fan, took to Instagram with a rare personal message following the loss.
Prince William Says He's 'Gutted' in Rare Personal Note on Instagram
Devastating
In an Instagram story, the Prince of Wales wrote, "Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you. Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high." He then signed the note with his first initial, W. England lost, 1-2, to Argentina, whose star player is Lionel Messi, considered one of the greatest soccer player of all time.
Prince William wasn't the only member of his family to express support, condolences and disappointment. Despite the fact that his father, King Charles, is not a soccer fan, Buckingham Palace released a statement of its own.
"Commiserations to Harry and the team," the caption read. "While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation—and will rise again."
This weekend, France and England will play a final game to determine the third-place winner of the tournament; Argentina and Spain will battle for the World Cup.
Better luck next time, England.