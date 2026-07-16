Prince William Says He's 'Gutted' in Rare Personal Note on Instagram

Prince William wasn't the only member of his family to express support, condolences and disappointment. Despite the fact that his father, King Charles, is not a soccer fan, Buckingham Palace released a statement of its own.

"Commiserations to Harry and the team," the caption read. "While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation—and will rise again."

This weekend, France and England will play a final game to determine the third-place winner of the tournament; Argentina and Spain will battle for the World Cup.

Better luck next time, England.