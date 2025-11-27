Prince Harry Announced His Engagement to Meghan Markle 8 Years Ago Today—But He Needed Permission from This Royal First

So, who was it? Prince Harry opened up about his experience in his 2023 memoir, Spare. Royal protocol reigns, of course, which meant he had to speak with Queen Elizabeth herself to get the A-OK to get down on one knee and propose to the now Duchess of Sussex.

As Harry reveals in Spare, heeding the insight of royal staffers, he asked his grandmother for permission during a shooting trip to Sandringham in late October where he managed to get some time alone with the late queen: “I saw her waiting for me to speak, and not waiting patiently. Her face radiated: ‘Out with it.’ I coughed. ‘Granny, you know I love Meg very much, and I’ve decided that I would like to ask her to marry me, and I’ve been told that, er, that I have to ask your permission before I can propose.’”