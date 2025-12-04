About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry Stuns with Surprise TV Appearance—But His Body Language Was the Biggest Shock of All

"The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska?" I'd Watch That

By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 4, 2025
2:58pm
While most royal fans spent last night obsessing over Kate Middleton's tiara (IYKYK), there was another surprise royal family appearance happening wayyyy across the pond in New York City.

Yesterday, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Duke of Sussex took part in a fun sketch about wanting to star in a royal-themed Hallmark movie.

When Stephen Colbert asked what skills the prince could show off in such a made-for-TV film? Harry replied, "I can ride a horse. I can fly a helicopter. I can ride a horse in a helicopter."

"I'd like to see that," Colbert quipped.

And while the sketch is quite funny, my biggest takeaway had less to do with the content and everything to do with Harry's body language.

If you watch the video, it's clear that Harry isn't just comfortable in this "acting" role, he's downright at home. Just look how his body language is relaxed, with his shoulders down and his chest held high. He smiles playfully, showing just how at ease he feels in front of the cameras.

Even reading the cue cards, he's clearly confident (something celebs often do awkwardly—just see bad skits on SNL). Perhaps the cue card reading shouldn't come as a surprising skill. He has, after all, read speeches from teleprompters countless times. But the ease with which he does it is, nonetheless, impressive.

This isn't the first time his body language has spoken volumes. Case in point: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s April appearance in New York City. Meghan was there to speak at the TIME100 Summit and according to body language expert Darren Stanton, who analyzed their public appearance on behalf of Betfair Slots, Harry was fully in support mode. “The dynamic between Harry and Meghan at the moment is that Harry wants Meghan to have her moment in the limelight,” he explained.

This was a large contrast to the Late Show appearance where Harry was flying solo and fully able to embrace the spotlight.

Now I just want to know: Who at Hallmark can make this Prince Harry movie happen?

Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

