Prince Harry Stuns with Surprise TV Appearance—But His Body Language Was the Biggest Shock of All

While most royal fans spent last night obsessing over Kate Middleton's tiara (IYKYK), there was another surprise royal family appearance happening wayyyy across the pond in New York City.

Yesterday, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Duke of Sussex took part in a fun sketch about wanting to star in a royal-themed Hallmark movie.

When Stephen Colbert asked what skills the prince could show off in such a made-for-TV film? Harry replied, "I can ride a horse. I can fly a helicopter. I can ride a horse in a helicopter."

"I'd like to see that," Colbert quipped.