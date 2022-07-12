The 11 Best Outdoor Furniture and Grilling Deals to Snag During Prime Day

Summer breezes and lazy Saturdays are a siren's call to turn your yard into the ultimate hangout...until you start to see the cost of refreshing your patio or deck. How can an outdoor sofa cost more than the indoor one you sit on every day?! And that smoker you've been eyeing? Forget about it.

That is, until Amazon Prime Day rolls around. As laser-focused as our shopping team is on beauty, tech and fashion deals, we couldn't help but notice the impressive discounts on outdoor furniture, grills and backyard essentials as well. Seriously—the mega retailer has some of the best deals we've seen on all things outdoors this year.

The one catch is that you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals, which run now through Friday, June 26, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here if you aren't one. From folding Adirondack chairs to a fire pit deal that made me do a double-take, here are the best outdoor deals I've found for Amazon Prime Day.