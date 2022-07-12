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The 11 Best Outdoor Furniture and Grilling Deals to Snag During Prime Day

Time for a summer refresh

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Updated Jun 23, 2026
10:30am

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

amazon prime day deals include an outdoor rug, chair set and adirondack chairs
Amazon/purewow

Summer breezes and lazy Saturdays are a siren's call to turn your yard into the ultimate hangout...until you start to see the cost of refreshing your patio or deck. How can an outdoor sofa cost more than the indoor one you sit on every day?! And that smoker you've been eyeing? Forget about it.

That is, until Amazon Prime Day rolls around. As laser-focused as our shopping team is on beauty, tech and fashion deals, we couldn't help but notice the impressive discounts on outdoor furniture, grills and backyard essentials as well. Seriously—the mega retailer has some of the best deals we've seen on all things outdoors this year.

The one catch is that you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals, which run now through Friday, June 26, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here if you aren't one. From folding Adirondack chairs to a fire pit deal that made me do a double-take, here are the best outdoor deals I've found for Amazon Prime Day.

small furniture set
amazon

1. Greesum 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set

greesum

After scouring hundreds of Amazon Prime Day deals, I can say this is the best patio furniture set I've come across for small spaces. The rattan chairs and cushioned seats take up a smaller footprint (the seat depth is a respectable yet not unwieldy 26.6 inches) while still allowing you to kick back and relax—rather than sit rigidly in a typical steel bistro set. And that side table offers just enough space to set down your phone, a good read and a drink. What more could you want?

$140; $93 at amazon
fire pit
amazon

2. Sunjoy Smokeless Fire Pit

sunjoy

With its sleek geometric design, this smokeless fire pit immediately elevates any backyard situation—and gives you an excuse to make s'mores and lounge well into fall. The combustion chamber is stainless steel, and the exterior features a matte powder coating to protect it from rust and heat. Across the board, this model gets high marks from reviewers for its quality, ease of setup and—best of all—easy cleanup, thanks to the removable ash-catching tray.

$233; $36 at amazon
loloi striped rug with sofa on it
amazon

3. Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Charlie Collection Indoor/Outdoor Rug

loloi

Joanna Gaines knows a thing or two about timeless design, and this indoor/outdoor rug is no exception. The low-pile construction (which is hand-loomed using polyester made out of recycled plastic bottles) is easy to clean, and the dark stripes hide dirt, so you're not constantly fussing with it, either.

Best of all, it looks like a real rug. You can find cheaper outdoor rugs, sure, but in my experience, they often look—and feel—like a thin plastic mat underfoot. This adds a luxe vibe without the high-end price tag.

$279; $121 at amazon
gazebo
amazon

4. Sunjoy Hardtop Gazebo

sunjoy

Consider this your sign to create a shaded mini oasis in your yard this summer. This 11-foot by 11-foot gazebo is steeply discounted during Amazon Prime Day—to the tune of an 80 percent drop from its lowest year-to-date price. It features a galvanized steel roof with a translucent panel to filter in some sunlight, and it can withstand up to 2,900 pounds of snow and 50 MPH winds, according to the brand. That said, reviewers do recommend staining the wood and caution that the legs are hollow, which caused some concerns about how well it'd hold up in particularly windy or storm-prone areas.

$970; $194 at amazon
folding adirondack chair
amazon

5. Suunyn Folding Adirondack Chair

suunyn

Outdoor furniture is great—until the seasons change and you've got to figure out where to store everything (or invest in furniture covers). These Adirondack chairs fold flat, taking up far less space in your garage or basement when they're not in use, and they're available in more than a dozen colors to fit your decor.

Oh, and did I mention they have built-in cupholders? That's like finding a dress with pockets!

$120; $73 at amazon
clear bird feeder
amazon

6. Nature Anywhere Window Bird Feeder

nature anywhere

As the memes go, one day you're young and hip and cool...and the next day, you're shouting at your husband to "come quickly, because there's a rare Blue Jay sighting outside!" If you're more interested in bringing birds to the yard than boys (cue Kelis's early aughts hit), you're in good company—and you should probably take a closer look at this translucent bird feeder, which you can suction-cup right onto your window for a close-up look at your feathered friends.

$50; $23 at amazon
seven-piece furniture set on patio area
amazon

7. Grand Patio 7-Piece Boho Patio Furniture Set

Grand Patio

Take care of your entire patio setup in one fell (and stylish) swoop. This seven-piece wicker set features a modular sofa and generously sized coffee table that you can rearrange to suit your space (though the sectional seats do connect together with clips, so they won't slide easily apart once you've settled on the layout).

As affordable as this set is, it doesn't skimp on the cushions, either. Each one is 3.5 inches thick, with zippered covers that come off for easy cleaning.

$600; $473 at amazon
smoker and grill combo
amazon

8. Traeger Grills Pro 22 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

traeger

Once you've mastered grilling, it's inevitable you'll want to take things to the next level (and enjoy the wood-fired flavor) of a grill/smoker. This Traeger model is the perfect entry point, with a 450-degree max temperature and a sleek copper finish. It's also the kind of smoker that can be the star of a block party or any large BBQ—its cooking capacity can handle up to four whole chickens, five racks of ribs or up to 20 burgers, according to the brand. Start prepping your invites now.

$550; $389 at amazon
cooler side table
amazon

9. Veradek 21" Outdoor Cooler Side Table

verdek

You need a place to set your drink—and one to keep it cool. Can't it be both? With this chic side table, it certainly can. It doubles as a cooler, capable of chilling up to 48 soda cans when filled with ice. And it's made of a stone-plastic composite that's been weather-tested in conditions ranging from -20 degrees F to 120.

$120; $97 at amazon
ashley outdoor sofa
amazon

10. Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Sofa

ashley outdoor

If you want an outdoor sofa that's every bit as comfortable as your indoor one, look no further. Yes, it's more of an investment than the others on this list, but this three-seater (which comes with the throw pillows, BTW) is made to last. It features a eucalyptus wood frame that's been treated with a heavy-duty, five-step protective coating process, and the seat cushions are made of stain-resistant performance fabric. So go ahead, let the kids unwind there as they eat their hot dogs with extra ketchup.

$1,363; $935 at amazon
ecovacs mower
amazon

11. ECOVACS Goat O1000 RTK Care Kit Robotic Lawn Mower

verdek

What's the greatest gift you could give yourself this summer? A lawn you don't need to mow yourself. This robotic lawn mower boasts a whopping 4.8-star rating, with reviewers raving that it's surprisingly effective at cutting the grass and that its auto- and manual mapping features are great for maneuvering around flower beds and other areas you don't want trimmed. They also say it does a great job of avoiding obstacles in the yard, and that it uses 'beacons' instead of perimeter wires, making it a totally wireless—and relatively convenient—experience that you can manage right from your phone.

$1,000; $664 at amazon
candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
read full bio

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
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