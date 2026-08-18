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Pregnant Anne Hathaway Has the Best Response When Asked About Her Baby’s Gender

Well, that settles that

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 18, 2026
2:58pm
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When it comes to pregnancy, there are plenty of unspoken rules, and that includes knowing when to let someone share details on their own terms. Just ask Anne Hathaway.

The actress, 43, is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman, 45, and she recently had the best response when someone asked about the sex of her baby. The moment happened as Hathaway accepted her Disney Legend honor at the D23 event on August 16.

"Boy or girl," someone shouted from the crowd as Hathaway stepped onto the stage, prompting her to quip, "Oh, just be patient."

Cradling her baby bump, the 43-year-old then joked about her impending due date, saying, "You're gonna find out in five minutes."

The Odyssey star, who is already mom to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, has chosen not to publicly reveal the sex of baby number three. As she recently explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "We know, we're not saying."

"Thank you for the support," she continued after her response was met with applause. "I always feel so rude saying that. I feel so bad."

Hathaway announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post on June 19. In the video, a camera is set up in front of a fireplace as the Princess Diaries star walks into frame with her arms crossed. She then drops her arms to reveal her growing baby bump.

"x Baby, I’m yours x," she captioned the post.

Since then, Hathaway has practically turned pregnancy dressing into a masterclass.

At the premiere block party for her new movie, The End of Oak Street, in Los Angeles, she wore a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung top with a dramatic high-low hemline. The baby-blue, cape-like design crested above her bump before cascading down to her ankles, revealing a crimson red lining.

She paired the statement piece with La Ligne's Jenny Jeans, minus the drawstring, and red Aquazzura stilettos.

While we wait for baby number three to make their debut, we'll happily keep an eye on Hathaway's maternity wardrobe.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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