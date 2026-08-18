Pregnant Anne Hathaway Has the Best Response When Asked About Her Baby’s Gender

When it comes to pregnancy, there are plenty of unspoken rules, and that includes knowing when to let someone share details on their own terms. Just ask Anne Hathaway.

The actress, 43, is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman, 45, and she recently had the best response when someone asked about the sex of her baby. The moment happened as Hathaway accepted her Disney Legend honor at the D23 event on August 16.

"Boy or girl," someone shouted from the crowd as Hathaway stepped onto the stage, prompting her to quip, "Oh, just be patient."