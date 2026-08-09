I love a celebrity hair transformation. From Sabrina Carpenter to Zendaya and Keke Palmer, it's fun to see what the stars are drumming up when it comes to their hair. The latest one to shake it up? Penelope Cruz. The Invite actress traded her fluffy, side-swept bangs in favor of a blunt cut—and it's making me want to call my own hairdresser, stat.
Penelope Cruz Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle for Blunt Bangs
Hair goals
Cruz's new look was debuted by her hairstylist, Cherilyn Farris, in an Instagram post with the simple caption, "Penelope," finished with a heart. In the photo, the actress sports a cherry red sweater and perfectly styled hair, complete with her new blunt bangs that slant gently across her forehead. Fans were quick to jump in with the comments; one wrote "Cuteeeeee," another "Stunning" and "So beautiful!"
Cruz is currently promoting her new movie, A24's The Invite, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year before receiving a theatrical release in July. She stars alongside Edward Norton, Olivia Wilde (who also directed) and Seth Rogen in the movie, which is a remake of the 2020 Spanish film Sentimental. The movie is based on Catalan writer Cesc Gay's play, The Neighbors Upstairs. Cruz takes on the role of a divorcée named Piña who is remarried to Hawk (Norton), a widower. The couple is invited by their downstairs neighbors, Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), for dinner. Over the course of the evening, Joe and Angela make a shocking discovery about Piña and Hawk, which leads to an outré invitation that threatens to spiral out of control.