Penelope Cruz Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle for Blunt Bangs

Cruz is currently promoting her new movie, A24's The Invite, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year before receiving a theatrical release in July. She stars alongside Edward Norton, Olivia Wilde (who also directed) and Seth Rogen in the movie, which is a remake of the 2020 Spanish film Sentimental. The movie is based on Catalan writer Cesc Gay's play, The Neighbors Upstairs. Cruz takes on the role of a divorcée named Piña who is remarried to Hawk (Norton), a widower. The couple is invited by their downstairs neighbors, Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), for dinner. Over the course of the evening, Joe and Angela make a shocking discovery about Piña and Hawk, which leads to an outré invitation that threatens to spiral out of control.