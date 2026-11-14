Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to "Mini-Me" Daughter London

November 11 was a big day in Paris Hilton's household. The proud mom celebrated her daughter London's third birthday with a series of heartfelt social media tributes, and the photos and videos are pretty great.

The TV personality and DJ, 45, kicked off the festivities with a sweet montage of moments featuring her little girl, set to Chelsey Johnson's "I Knew I Loved You."

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my beautiful baby girl London! I dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember, and somehow you’re even more amazing than I ever imagined," Paris wrote in the caption. "Now I can’t imagine my life without you. Watching you grow into the sweetest, funniest little girl has been so special."