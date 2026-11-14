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Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to "Mini-Me" Daughter London

Happy Birthday, London!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 14, 2026
2:00pm
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Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

November 11 was a big day in Paris Hilton's household. The proud mom celebrated her daughter London's third birthday with a series of heartfelt social media tributes, and the photos and videos are pretty great.

The TV personality and DJ, 45, kicked off the festivities with a sweet montage of moments featuring her little girl, set to Chelsey Johnson's "I Knew I Loved You."

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my beautiful baby girl London! I dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember, and somehow you’re even more amazing than I ever imagined," Paris wrote in the caption. "Now I can’t imagine my life without you. Watching you grow into the sweetest, funniest little girl has been so special."

She also gave a special shoutout to the date, which holds extra meaning for her.

"You were born on 11/11, my lucky number, and I really do feel like all my wishes came true when you came into my life," the entrepreneur added. "Being your mommy is the greatest gift, and I’m so lucky I get to watch you grow. I love you forever and ever, my little princess!"

And Paris wasn't done celebrating just yet. She followed up with a carousel of adorable photos featuring London, including some sweet matching moments with the mother-daughter duo.

"You are my little mini-me, my angel, my sunshine, and my forever bestie," she shared in the lengthy caption.

Paris went on to gush about all the little things she loves about her daughter, from her "sweet giggles" to her "precious smile," before making a heartfelt promise to always be in her corner.

"I promise to always love you, protect you, cheer you on, and remind you that you can be anything you dream of being," she wrote. "I love you more than all the stars in the sky, forever and ever. Mommy loves you so much! #HappyBirthdayLondon #SlivingMom."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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