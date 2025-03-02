Amy Madigan Stuns with Best Supporting Actress Oscar

The Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress has been around since the ninth annual ceremony in 1937. Last year, Zoe Saldaña took home the statuette for her role in Emilia Pérez. She was up against Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.

Other previous winners include Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Yuh-jung Youn for Minari, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk, Allison Janney for I, Tonya, Viola Davis for Fences, Alicia Vikander for The Danish Girl, Patricia Arquette for Boyhood, Lupita Nyong’o for 12 Years a Slave, Anne Hathaway for Les Misérables, Octavia Spencer for The Help and Melissa Leo for The Fighter.

Thelma Ritter (All About Eve, Pillow Talk) currently holds the record for most nominations in this category, with a total of six. She’s followed by Amy Adams (Vice, The Fighter), who has five nods.

*Pops Champagne*

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