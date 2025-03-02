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Amy Madigan Stuns with Best Supporting Actress Oscar

It was a stacked category

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Updated Mar 15, 2026
11:34pm
Additional reporting by
amy madigan best supporting actress oscar
JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock

They may be supporting, but that doesn’t make them any less important.

Tonight, Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered for the 98th annual Academy Awards. During the ceremony, Amy Madigan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for playing Aunt Gladys in Weapons and delivered a powerful speech full of joy and humor.

Madigan beat out a stacked group of nominees, including Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.

amy madigan oscar best supporting actress
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress has been around since the ninth annual ceremony in 1937. Last year, Zoe Saldaña took home the statuette for her role in Emilia Pérez. She was up against Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.

Other previous winners include Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Yuh-jung Youn for Minari, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk, Allison Janney for I, Tonya, Viola Davis for Fences, Alicia Vikander for The Danish Girl, Patricia Arquette for Boyhood, Lupita Nyong’o for 12 Years a Slave, Anne Hathaway for Les Misérables, Octavia Spencer for The Help and Melissa Leo for The Fighter.

Thelma Ritter (All About Eve, Pillow Talk) currently holds the record for most nominations in this category, with a total of six. She’s followed by Amy Adams (Vice, The Fighter), who has five nods.

*Pops Champagne*

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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Greta Heggeness

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