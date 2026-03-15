Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor on Motherhood, Overcoming Injuries and Winning Gold in Her 40s

When we think of Olympians, it’s easy to imagine superhuman athletes doing things the rest of us could never attempt. And while their accomplishments absolutely deserve the hype, the truth is they’re still juggling everyday life like the rest of us. Just ask Elana Meyers Taylor.

You probably know the American bobsledder as the athlete with six Olympic medals, including a gold from the 2026 Milan Winter Games, and the most decorated Black Winter Olympian in history. Pretty impressive, right? But when she’s not racing down an icy track at high speeds, Meyers Taylor is also a wife and mom of two living in New Braunfels, Texas.

Fresh off her latest Olympic victory in the women’s monobob, Meyers Taylor traded the ice track for a very different lane: the drive-thru. To celebrate her win, she worked a homecoming shift at Raising Cane’s, serving fans chicken fingers for the brand, who is an official sponsor of USA Bobsled & Skeleton and raised $200,000 for Team USA.

In between juggling family life, recovery and public appearances, she’s still pushing the limits of what’s possible in elite sports. I caught up with Meyers Taylor to talk about aging in athletics, motivation, motherhood and more.