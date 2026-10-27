Noah Wyle Named Sexiest Man Alive—But Fans Can’t Stop Bringing Up George Clooney

A new year means a new People's Sexiest Man Alive, and the crown has officially passed from 2025 winner Jonathan Bailey to…drumroll, please…Noah Wyle!

The 55-year-old star of HBO Max's medical drama The Pitt, who was also crowned one of the “Hottest Gen X Actors” earlier this year, was officially named People’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive on Oct. 27. While fans took to social media to share their reactions, one familiar name kept coming up in the conversation: George Clooney.

“Clooney is gonna have a field day with this,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “George Clooney will never let him live this down.”