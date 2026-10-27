About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Noah Wyle Named Sexiest Man Alive—But Fans Can’t Stop Bringing Up George Clooney

The lore goes way back

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 27, 2026
4:03pm
Noah Wyle Peoples Sexiest Man Alive 720x780
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

A new year means a new People's Sexiest Man Alive, and the crown has officially passed from 2025 winner Jonathan Bailey to…drumroll, please…Noah Wyle!

The 55-year-old star of HBO Max's medical drama The Pitt, who was also crowned one of the “Hottest Gen X Actors” earlier this year, was officially named People’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive on Oct. 27. While fans took to social media to share their reactions, one familiar name kept coming up in the conversation: George Clooney.

“Clooney is gonna have a field day with this,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “George Clooney will never let him live this down.”

If you're wondering what Clooney has to do with Wyle's big moment, let's take a trip down memory lane.

The two actors played doctors on the hit medical drama ER, which ran for 15 seasons from 1994 to 2009. Wyle portrayed Dr. John Carter, while Clooney played Dr. Doug Ross. Clooney was named Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and again in 2006, making Wyle’s new title a full-circle moment for fans who remember their days on the show.

Wyle has since found renewed success playing Dr. Robby on The Pitt, earning back-to-back best actor Emmy wins in 2025 and 2026. Before his latest career resurgence, he earned five consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations from 1995 to 1999 for his breakout supporting role on ER.

And the connection between the former costars goes beyond their shared time on set. When they reunited at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in January 2026, Clooney jokingly suggested Wyle deserved a “Sexiest Man Still Alive” title.

With the title officially bestowed upon Wyle, how does he think Clooney would react? “I think he’ll be amused," he said his People interview. "And feel, hopefully, like a proud papa, that I’ve come of gray-haired age.”

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

'The Pitt' Cast Member With a Surprising Real-Life ER Career

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe