About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Yes, Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Really Did Babysit This ‘Euphoria’ Actress

Turns out, it wasn't just a bit

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 17, 2026
2:00pm
Nikki Glaser
Matt Baron/BEI

In case you missed it, the 2026 Golden Globes took place on Sunday night, with comedian Nikki Glaser returning as host for the second year in a row. While she absolutely nailed the role once again, the moment that really caught my attention came courtesy of presenter Judd Apatow. During his time on stage, the director revealed a surprising tidbit: Nikki Glaser used to babysit for his kids. And no, it wasn’t a joke.

During his speech, Apatow shared that Nikki had actually cared for his and Leslie Mann’s daughters. Nikki confirmed the revelation on social media, reposting a Page Six slide that quoted Judd saying, “You know, Nikki Glaser used to be our babysitter. That’s true, she was our babysitter and she was like, ‘I do stand up comedy.’” Alongside the post, Nikki added, “100% true. Summer 2007.”

Screenshot 2026 01 13 at 9.22.32 AM
Nikki Glaser/Instagram

For context, Judd and Leslie’s daughters, Maude Apatow, 28, and Iris Apatow, 23, have both followed in their parents’ footsteps and carved out careers in acting. Maude has appeared in the hit series Euphoria and the buddy comedy One of Them Days, while Iris has built her resume with roles including an appearance in Hulu’s Tell Me Lies season three.

Nikki has spoken about her babysitting days before, noting that it wasn’t exactly her dream job but still a valuable experience. “I babysat for Judd Apatow when I lived in LA,” she told Vulture in January 2011. “It was a great gig, but it pained me to be around such greatness and only be known as a nanny."

While she’s no longer on babysitting duty, Nikki and Judd are set to reunite professionally. Back in October, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Nikki will star in, co-write and produce an “edgy” romantic comedy with the director for Universal Pictures.

So from babysitter to collaborator, it seems Nikki’s connection with the Apatow family is coming full circle.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

'Heated Rivalry' Stars Steal the Show on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe