Yes, Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Really Did Babysit This ‘Euphoria’ Actress

In case you missed it, the 2026 Golden Globes took place on Sunday night, with comedian Nikki Glaser returning as host for the second year in a row. While she absolutely nailed the role once again, the moment that really caught my attention came courtesy of presenter Judd Apatow. During his time on stage, the director revealed a surprising tidbit: Nikki Glaser used to babysit for his kids. And no, it wasn’t a joke.

During his speech, Apatow shared that Nikki had actually cared for his and Leslie Mann’s daughters. Nikki confirmed the revelation on social media, reposting a Page Six slide that quoted Judd saying, “You know, Nikki Glaser used to be our babysitter. That’s true, she was our babysitter and she was like, ‘I do stand up comedy.’” Alongside the post, Nikki added, “100% true. Summer 2007.”