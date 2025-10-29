Nikki Glaser Isn't Afraid of Snakes: 7 Candid Questions with This Year's Golden Globes Host

What's something your Alexa+ knows about you that your therapist definitely doesn't?

Alexa+ basically knows me better than I know myself and she has really stepped her game up—and as you’ll see in the spot, she even reminds me when I have therapy. Do you think my therapist knows how many protein bars I eat per week? She probably should because it’s bordering on an addiction, but Alexa+ reminds me when they’re running low so she’s aware of my problem—and she better not tell Donna.

Has your Alexa ever made you laugh?

Alexa+ honestly makes me laugh all the time. I don’t stop talking when I get off stage, so it’s nice to have someone listen when I’m alone in a hotel at a casino in the middle of Iowa. One of my favorite things to do is to ask her to be sassy (“Alexa, can you be a little sassy?”)—that way, if I’m missing my family on the road, that’s as close as she can come to nailing the tone of my sister.

What's the weirdest/most unexpected question you've ever asked your Alexa?

OK, I’m being honest and just looked it up: “What does it mean when you dream that you crushed a snake’s head with your bare hands and you feel its skull crushing and blood comes out of its ears?” Alexa+ told me that the dream could mean I am trying to overcome a fear. Hard duh.

Shifting gears, obviously hosting the Golden Globes is a high-stress situation. What do you do to reel in the nerves that might surprise fans?

I learned a breathing technique from my voice coach on The Masked Singer, Amy Chapman. She taught me that when I’m backstage and my heart is racing, I breathe in for four seconds, hold it for eight and breathe out. Repeat four to five times. That slows my heart rate down and during the breaths I just repeat a mantra in my head that another coach gave me: “I’m strong, I’m prepared, this is easy.” However, that mantra only works if I am actually prepared.

What's the strangest thing an audience member has yelled out during one of your comedy tour stops (either current tour or past)?

I can always see when people are recording my set when they hold up their phones, even if they are in the dark, because the light reflects off of their phone cases (get a matte case if you want to sneak pics!). So I often call it out in the moment and just quickly say, “I can see you filming, please don’t! Thank you!” And 99% of the time they stop. But one time this person wouldn’t put it down, so I said, “Please stop filming! I’m serious! I can see the light reflecting off of your phone. Stop filming!” and I’m pointing right at him. He still didn’t stop. I was incensed! But then my eyes adjusted to the light and I could see him and it was just the glare coming off of his bald head. I felt so bad. He was cool about it. I told him to get a matte case for his forehead.

What's a question in your search history that you really should've known the answer to already?

How old is Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend? As a 41-year-old woman in Hollywood, this should be common knowledge to me.

When writing your Globes opening monologue, are you rewriting right up until showtime, or are you more a proponent of rehearsing set jokes and then delivering them as you've practiced?

Yes, I rewrite until the very last minute. For my monologue last year, I decided to do my closing joke in the moment on live TV. It wasn’t even in the teleprompter. The closer I had in the prompter didn’t get the pop I wanted so I just winged it and reached for a joke that I had previously memorized as a possible closer. Thank god I had rehearsed enough that I had it memorized. It was a wordy joke, too. I truly can’t even think about the riskiness of deciding in the moment to do it. It sends tingles down my spine to even imagine how badly that could have gone. Thank god I nailed it. Maybe that was what the snake dream was about!

