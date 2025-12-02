Miley Cyrus sparked engagement rumors at the global premiere of Avatar: Fire And Ash in California on Monday night after fans spotted a stunning diamond ring on that finger. It was also a rare instance of Cyrus posing with her beau, Maxx Morando, on the red carpet—including a few images very obviously putting her left hand on display. But while Cyrus has yet to confirm whether she’s actually headed down the aisle or simply wanted to rock some new bling, I have a lot of thoughts about that ring.
Miley Cyrus’s Massive New Ring Made Me Do a Double Take and Not Just Because It’s on *That* Finger
It’s a beaut
Frank Darling
Cyrus potentially being engaged to her partner of four years (she and Morando were first linked as an item in 2021) is really no surprise, but the intriguing cut of this diamond ring certainly is. This being the unofficial “engagement season,” I’ve been inundated with posts left and right from friends announcing their happy news. And almost all of them are opting for rings extremely similar to Cyrus’s.
According to Kegan Fisher, co-founder of Frank Darling, the singer’s gorgeous ring is most likely a chunky, East-West, elongated cushion-cut stone set in a yellow gold bezel, quite similar to the Frank Darling Lunette style pictured above. “It looks to have around a 1.25 to 1.3 ratio and about 4 carats.” While this band-and-stone combination definitely isn’t traditional, it is incredibly trendy right now. And I’ve gotta be honest, Cyrus isn’t someone I think of as paying any credence to trends, making this a very surprising pick indeed.
“This ring is definitely on trend with other rings we’re seeing at the moment,” says Fisher, “where people are going heavy on gold and it's similar to Dua Lipa’s ring that we saw earlier this year and continuing on the elongated cushion trend that celebs can’t get enough of!” As you can see in the Instagram pics above, Dua Lipa’s ring also features a bezel set stone with a chunkier gold band.
It makes total sense to me that Cyrus wouldn’t pick an engagement ring that feels wholly traditional. Even her first engagement ring, from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, while certainly closer to your average design, featured a vintage band and stone handcut in the late 1800s. Her new bling was also reportedly designed by Jacquie Aiche, a designer Cyrus has worn for years.
The news comes just days after Cyrus’s 33rd birthday on November 23. However, according to Deux Moi, Cyrus has been sporting this specific ring since mid-November, meaning this has been a whole month full of celebration for the A-lister. And if she needs any wedding planning advice, I’m sure any of her old Disney friends who are also recently wed—Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and soon Zendaya, too—would be only too happy to help a bride out.