Miley Cyrus’s Massive New Ring Made Me Do a Double Take and Not Just Because It’s on *That* Finger

Cyrus potentially being engaged to her partner of four years (she and Morando were first linked as an item in 2021) is really no surprise, but the intriguing cut of this diamond ring certainly is. This being the unofficial “engagement season,” I’ve been inundated with posts left and right from friends announcing their happy news. And almost all of them are opting for rings extremely similar to Cyrus’s.

According to Kegan Fisher, co-founder of Frank Darling, the singer’s gorgeous ring is most likely a chunky, East-West, elongated cushion-cut stone set in a yellow gold bezel, quite similar to the Frank Darling Lunette style pictured above. “It looks to have around a 1.25 to 1.3 ratio and about 4 carats.” While this band-and-stone combination definitely isn’t traditional, it is incredibly trendy right now. And I’ve gotta be honest, Cyrus isn’t someone I think of as paying any credence to trends, making this a very surprising pick indeed.