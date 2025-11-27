Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Get Cozy in Throwback Wedding Photos

Anniversaries only come once a year and Catherine Zeta-Jones is going all out to celebrate hers with Michael Douglas.
The Wednesday actress, 56, and Avengers star, 81, tied the knot on November 18, 2000. To mark 25 years together, Catherine shared a heartfelt carousel of photos on social media, including snapshots of them at the Taj Mahal, sharing sweet wedding-day kisses and looking cozy beside each other in a selfie. One image captured Catherine gazing at Michael, with the words written across it: “The first time we met, my gaze…”