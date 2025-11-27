About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Get Cozy in Throwback Wedding Photos

They've got 25 years under their belts

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 27, 2025
Anniversaries only come once a year and Catherine Zeta-Jones is going all out to celebrate hers with Michael Douglas.

The Wednesday actress, 56, and Avengers star, 81, tied the knot on November 18, 2000. To mark 25 years together, Catherine shared a heartfelt carousel of photos on social media, including snapshots of them at the Taj Mahal, sharing sweet wedding-day kisses and looking cozy beside each other in a selfie. One image captured Catherine gazing at Michael, with the words written across it: “The first time we met, my gaze…”

"25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle," she wrote. "The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can. I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart."

Michael also took to Instagram, posting a throwback of the couple together and captioning it, "Happy 25th anniversary, my darling Catherine. Who knew? All my love, Michael."

Catherine isn’t shy about sharing love-filled tributes on social media. Back in May, she celebrated her daughter Carys’s 22nd birthday with a similarly glowing post. The Mask of Zorro actress shared a trio of gorgeous shots, including a stunning red carpet photo of Carys in a sheer white gown at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

"Happy Birthday to my darling daughter Carys. 22 today!!! You are the joy of my life. I love you to Neptune and back. May this year bring you everything you dream of. Mama," Catherine captioned.

Michael joined in celebrating their daughter, sharing a heartfelt post of his own. "Happy Birthday my darling daughter Carys! Congratulations on graduation! I am proud of you @carys.douglas! [love] Dad," he wrote.

Whether it’s a milestone anniversary or a birthday, Catherine and Michael clearly know how to show love.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
