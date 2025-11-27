Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Get Cozy in Throwback Wedding Photos

"25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle," she wrote. "The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can. I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart."

Michael also took to Instagram, posting a throwback of the couple together and captioning it, "Happy 25th anniversary, my darling Catherine. Who knew? All my love, Michael."

Catherine isn’t shy about sharing love-filled tributes on social media. Back in May, she celebrated her daughter Carys’s 22nd birthday with a similarly glowing post. The Mask of Zorro actress shared a trio of gorgeous shots, including a stunning red carpet photo of Carys in a sheer white gown at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.