Lizzo Just Switched Up Her Look with a Major Hair Transformation

Sunday night marked one of the biggest events in Hollywood: the 2026 Academy Awards. The ceremony itself delivered plenty of glitz, glam and memorable moments, but as usual, the real party kicked off afterward. And at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Lizzo used the moment to debut a major hair transformation.

The “About Damn Time” singer arrived on the red carpet showing off a chic new blonde bob that felt straight out of Old Hollywood. The sleek, glamorous style gave off major Marilyn Monroe vibes and was a noticeable shift from the long caramel strands she’s been wearing lately.

Lizzo also shared a glimpse of the look with fans on social media that same evening. In an Instagram post, the singer lip-synched to her upcoming single “Don’t Make Me Love You” while posing confidently for the camera.