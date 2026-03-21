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Lizzo Just Switched Up Her Look with a Major Hair Transformation

It's an OG red carpet trend

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 21, 2026
2:00pm
Lizzo Blonde Bob
Chelsea Lauren

Sunday night marked one of the biggest events in Hollywood: the 2026 Academy Awards. The ceremony itself delivered plenty of glitz, glam and memorable moments, but as usual, the real party kicked off afterward. And at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Lizzo used the moment to debut a major hair transformation.

The “About Damn Time” singer arrived on the red carpet showing off a chic new blonde bob that felt straight out of Old Hollywood. The sleek, glamorous style gave off major Marilyn Monroe vibes and was a noticeable shift from the long caramel strands she’s been wearing lately.

Lizzo also shared a glimpse of the look with fans on social media that same evening. In an Instagram post, the singer lip-synched to her upcoming single “Don’t Make Me Love You” while posing confidently for the camera.

Meanwhile, a video posted to TikTok on March 15 captured another fun moment from the carpet. As photographers called out to get her attention for photos, one shouted “Miss Jefferson,” a nod to her real name Melissa Jefferson. Lizzo leaned into the joke later sharing another clip from the carpet with the playful caption, “Miss Jefferson if ya nastyyyyy.”

Her new hairstyle paired perfectly with the rest of her look for the night. Lizzo wore a chocolate brown sheer lace gown featuring cutouts at the bust and a dramatic train that trailed behind her, finishing the look with matching brown heels.

While the blonde bob marked a big style change, it’s not the only exciting thing Lizzo has revealed recently. Just one day later, the 37-year-old announced a brand-new project: her first children’s book. The Grammy-winning artist revealed that she’s written a picture book titled Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin.

Alongside a makeup-free photo of herself holding up the book on Instagram, she wrote, "Surprise!!! She’s an Author!!!"

"Everyone always asks me how I started playing flute… well I didn’t choose flute, Floot chose me! Lil Lizzo meets Sasha B Flootin’ my new picture book is coming 9/8 and you can pre-order now!!! Let the adventures begin," she concluded.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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