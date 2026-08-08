Lindsay Lohan Just Debuted a New (But Also Kinda Old) Look

Celebrities are no strangers to a good transformation, especially when it comes to their hair. We’ve seen Teyana Taylor channel X-Men’s Storm with temporary gray locs and Paris Hilton trade her signature blonde for a darker brunette moment. The takeaway? A new hair era is practically a celebrity rite of passage. And the latest star to switch things up is none other than Lindsay Lohan.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, August 4, the Mean Girls actress, 40, revealed she was back to a familiar shade, bringing back her iconic copper-colored hair after recently rocking a platinum blonde look.