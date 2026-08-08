About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Lindsay Lohan Just Debuted a New (But Also Kinda Old) Look

She's back... for now

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 8, 2026
1:00pm
Lindsay Lohan 720x780
Johns PKI

Celebrities are no strangers to a good transformation, especially when it comes to their hair. We’ve seen Teyana Taylor channel X-Men’s Storm with temporary gray locs and Paris Hilton trade her signature blonde for a darker brunette moment. The takeaway? A new hair era is practically a celebrity rite of passage. And the latest star to switch things up is none other than Lindsay Lohan.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, August 4, the Mean Girls actress, 40, revealed she was back to a familiar shade, bringing back her iconic copper-colored hair after recently rocking a platinum blonde look.

Lohan shared the snapshots with a simple red heart emoji, posing in a blue-and-white robe that perfectly complemented her fresh fiery hue. Her glam team kept the look soft and polished, pairing her new hair color with voluminous lashes, peach-toned eyeshadow, a subtle blush, and a soft pink lip.

But before fans get too attached to Lindsay’s return to red, there’s a small detail worth noting: the transformation might not be permanent. According to posts from her glam team, Lohan was actually wearing a wig for the photos.

Makeup artist Ash K Holm and hairstylist Danielle Priano, who were both tagged in Lindsay’s post, shared the images and tagged custom wig and hairpiece company What Wigs. The company also reposted the photos and identified themselves as the provider behind the look.

Hair transformation aside, Lohan, who recently entered her 40s, also shared some thoughtful advice for millennials approaching a new decade.

"Think about everything in life as progress, not perfection. A lot of people grow up feeling a certain way. At a certain age, they won't have everything figured out, but once you get there, you realize you're still learning as you go, and your 30s are really when things get real, but that doesn't have to feel overwhelming."

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Lindsay Lohan Goes Makeup-Free in Rare Photo with Her Son, Luai

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe