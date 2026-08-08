Lindsay Lohan Just Debuted a New (But Also Kinda Old) Look

Lohan shared the snapshots with a simple red heart emoji, posing in a blue-and-white robe that perfectly complemented her fresh fiery hue. Her glam team kept the look soft and polished, pairing her new hair color with voluminous lashes, peach-toned eyeshadow, a subtle blush, and a soft pink lip.

But before fans get too attached to Lindsay’s return to red, there’s a small detail worth noting: the transformation might not be permanent. According to posts from her glam team, Lohan was actually wearing a wig for the photos.

Makeup artist Ash K Holm and hairstylist Danielle Priano, who were both tagged in Lindsay’s post, shared the images and tagged custom wig and hairpiece company What Wigs. The company also reposted the photos and identified themselves as the provider behind the look.