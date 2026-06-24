Lindsay Lohan Dishes About the Last Millennials Turning 30: 'Your 30s Are When Things Get Real'

Sitting down with the iconic millennial herself, I had to ask if she had any advice for those in her generation that are finally reaching the three-decade milestone.

She told me, "Think about everything in life as progress, not perfection. A lot of people grow up feeling a certain way. At a certain age, they won't have everything figured out, but once you get there, you realize you're still learning as you go, and your 30s are really when things get real, but that doesn't have to feel overwhelming."

On her kinship with other millennials, she said, "My friend sent me this funny video today of what millennials did when they were bored. It was the silliest things. So just thinking about those things just feels…" She paused.

"Being a millennial these days is all about nostalgia, and how Gen Z is bringing the things that we find nostalgic back into the world. So yeah, I think there's a kinship. There's definitely a comfort feeling and a safety feeling with all millennials, because we all went through a lot in different ways together."

I asked her why the Welcome to 30 campaign felt like such a natural fit for her.

"It's just really fun and nostalgic, and to do something like this is a nice way to kind of bring that in. Every millennial is now 30 or older for the first time ever, so it's just a fun generational moment."

I then asked Lohan to fill in the blank, "You know you're officially 30 when you..." She didn't hesitate. "Start paying attention to your bank account."

Very sound advice, from one of our favorite fellow millennials.