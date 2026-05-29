Lindsay Lohan Goes Makeup-Free in Rare Photo with Her Son, Luai

Though she's now based far from Hollywood, Lohan has kept herself busy with plenty of projects. Her forthcoming Hulu series, Count My Lies, is in production. Lohan stars alongside Kit Harington and Shailene Woodley in the limited series adaptation of author Sophie Stava's 2025 novel of the same name. Harington and Lohan play a wealthy couple, Violet and Jay Lockhart, who hire a compulsive liar, Sloane (Woodley), to care for their young daughter. Though Sloane has much to hide, she finds that her employers' secrets may lead to even more dangerous truths.

While the show has yet to announce an official release date, Lohan has been dropping references on social media, giving the series a notable shoutout in her Disney Upfront content. She attended the event in an intricate dress that required an assistant to sew her into it, and was joined by her co-stars on the red carpet. Anne Hathaway, Brie Larson, Olivia Colman and Angela Bassett were other big names in attendance; the event was capped by a surprise performance from Olivia Rodrigo, whose third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, comes out June 12.