House Rules: Mom-of-Four Kylie Kelce Dishes on Screen Time, Donna and the One Rule Her Kids Hate

Kylie Kelce is a busy woman—and as a mom of four, that’s to be expected. The wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce (and in-law to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift) hosts her own weekly podcast called Not Gonna Lie, makes plenty of public appearances (particularly at sporting events) and has partnered with HoneyBaked just in time for the holidays.

We recently chatted with Kylie about her partnership, the upcoming holiday season (including how her MIL gets involved) and the rules she demands to keep her house in order.

PureWow: What’s one thing you’d never tolerate in your home?

Kylie Kelce: A Cowboys fan….j/k, a mouse as a pet.