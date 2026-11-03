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House Rules: Mom-of-Four Kylie Kelce Dishes on Screen Time, Donna and the One Rule Her Kids Hate

Plus, the guest rule she always enforces

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Nov 3, 2026
3:00pm
house rules kylie kelce
Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Kylie Kelce is a busy woman—and as a mom of four, that’s to be expected. The wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce (and in-law to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift) hosts her own weekly podcast called Not Gonna Lie, makes plenty of public appearances (particularly at sporting events) and has partnered with HoneyBaked just in time for the holidays.

We recently chatted with Kylie about her partnership, the upcoming holiday season (including how her MIL gets involved) and the rules she demands to keep her house in order.

PureWow: What’s one thing you’d never tolerate in your home?

Kylie Kelce: A Cowboys fan….j/k, a mouse as a pet.

PW: What’s a rule your kids truly hate?

KK: Uh, no snacks right before dinner.

PW: What rule you’ve completely abandoned?

KK: The idea that you have to make every single thing from scratch when you’re hosting. My mom has always believed if someone else does something really well, let them take it off your plate! 

Having the Honey Baked Ham already prepared takes some of the stress out of hosting, too. The best holiday meals are about getting everyone around the table. I’m not trying to recreate my childhood exactly. I’m holding onto the parts that matter: the people, the stories and the food everyone expects.

PW: Are your kids allowed to eat in the car?

KK: Yeah! How do people get places without letting their kids eat in the car?

PW: What’s the craziest empty threat you’ve ever given?

KK: I can pull the car over and you can walk home. Are you allowed to say that? Is that abusive? I feel like that’s standard parent practice.

PW: What’s the vibe in the kitchen over Thanksgiving?

KK: During the holidays, it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation. My mom and I are a team, my sister is in the kitchen and if my mother-in-law, Donna, is there, she’ll help chop vegetables or read books to the girls. Keeping the kids occupied is just as important to getting the meal finished.

PW: What do you ask of your guests?

KK: I make sure people leave with food. I keep takeaway containers out so everyone can pack up leftovers. The next-day sandwiches are a very important part of Thanksgiving for me.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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