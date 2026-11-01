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Kylie Kelce Has a Parenting Boundary Every Mom Should Feel Comfortable Setting

The call is yours

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 1, 2026
2:00pm
kylie kelce parenting
John Angelillo/UPI

Parenting comes with plenty of firsts, from bringing your baby home to figuring out your new routine. But one thing that can get a little tricky? Navigating family opinions and setting boundaries with grandparents who are just excited to love on their newest addition. Kylie Kelce knows a thing or two about that, and her approach is a good reminder that protecting your little one doesn't have to mean creating tension with the people closest to you.

On a recent episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kelce opened up about setting boundaries with family after welcoming her and husband Jason Kelce's first daughter, Wyatt. When a listener asked, "Did you set boundaries with your in-laws, your parents, when you and Jason had Wyatt?" the mom of four shared that she did have one specific request.

"I asked people not to kiss her face or her head or her hands and everybody listened."

As for other rules, Kelce explained that she didn't necessarily need to establish many additional boundaries with family members. The timing of Wyatt's early months also played a role in how the couple approached visits.

"I don't necessarily know that we had to set boundaries. It was kind of stinky because Wyatt was 6 months old when COVID hit," she said. "So, being the germaphobe that I am and also the unknown with a six-month-old in your house, we locked it down pretty fast. We were very careful."

The pandemic meant the family had to be especially mindful about their interactions with others, particularly when it came to travel and potential exposure.

"That was the time where we set boundaries just in terms of like travel and things like that," she continued. "But outside of that, not really. No, everyone understands the assignment."

Kelce's experience is a helpful reminder that boundaries don't need to be complicated or confrontational. Whether you're asking relatives to skip the baby kisses or limiting visits during cold and flu season, it's OK to speak up about what makes you comfortable as a parent. And when family members respect those requests, it can make navigating those early parenting days a whole lot easier.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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