Kylie Kelce Has a Parenting Boundary Every Mom Should Feel Comfortable Setting

Parenting comes with plenty of firsts, from bringing your baby home to figuring out your new routine. But one thing that can get a little tricky? Navigating family opinions and setting boundaries with grandparents who are just excited to love on their newest addition. Kylie Kelce knows a thing or two about that, and her approach is a good reminder that protecting your little one doesn't have to mean creating tension with the people closest to you.

On a recent episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kelce opened up about setting boundaries with family after welcoming her and husband Jason Kelce's first daughter, Wyatt. When a listener asked, "Did you set boundaries with your in-laws, your parents, when you and Jason had Wyatt?" the mom of four shared that she did have one specific request.

"I asked people not to kiss her face or her head or her hands and everybody listened."