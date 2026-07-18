This Royal Once Competed at Wimbledon (and I Had No Idea)

Wimbledon may be known for its legendary matches, celebrity sightings and royal appearances, but Buckingham Palace just served up a fun fact that had many royal fans doing a double take. As the 2026 Championships came to a close, the royal family shared a 100-year-old throwback revealing that one member of the monarchy once traded the royal box for the tennis court.

On July 12, the royal family’s official Instagram account posted a black-and-white video of King George VI and revealed that he holds a unique place in Wimbledon history. He is the first and only member of the Royal Family to ever compete in the annual tournament.

“On the final day of another thrilling @Wimbledon Championships, with [salute emoji] to all those who have participated, did you know,” the caption read. “100 years ago, in 1926, His Majesty’s grandfather King George VI became the first and only member of the Royal Family to compete at Wimbledon, playing in the Gentlemans’ Doubles.”