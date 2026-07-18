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This Royal Once Competed at Wimbledon (and I Had No Idea)

Who knew?

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jul 18, 2026
1:00pm
Kate Middleont Wimbledon 720x780
Mark Greenwood/IPS

Wimbledon may be known for its legendary matches, celebrity sightings and royal appearances, but Buckingham Palace just served up a fun fact that had many royal fans doing a double take. As the 2026 Championships came to a close, the royal family shared a 100-year-old throwback revealing that one member of the monarchy once traded the royal box for the tennis court.

On July 12, the royal family’s official Instagram account posted a black-and-white video of King George VI and revealed that he holds a unique place in Wimbledon history. He is the first and only member of the Royal Family to ever compete in the annual tournament.

“On the final day of another thrilling @Wimbledon Championships, with [salute emoji] to all those who have participated, did you know,” the caption read. “100 years ago, in 1926, His Majesty’s grandfather King George VI became the first and only member of the Royal Family to compete at Wimbledon, playing in the Gentlemans’ Doubles.”

As for how the match went? Well, it wasn’t exactly a royal victory.

“It was, alas, a resounding defeat!”

But the palace kept the throwback lighthearted, ending the post with a very Wimbledon-appropriate consolation.

“Ah well, there’s always the strawberries.”

While modern royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales weren’t competing on the court, they were able to enjoy the action from the stands.

Princess Catherine, who serves as Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, also had a special role during the final weekend of the tournament. She took part in the celebrations by presenting the coveted trophies to the winners on Centre Court. And she did so while delivering another standout fashion moment.

The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke Emilia Wickstead wool crepe midi dress featuring a caped top, styled with her favorite toffee-colored DeMellier Nano Montreal bag and gold Ralph Lauren Celia pumps. She also brought back her iconic bow brooch, a traditional Wimbledon accessory that has become a signature part of her Championships wardrobe.

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Clara Stein

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