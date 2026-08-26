King Charles & Queen Camilla Share Touching Tributes to Dolly Parton

Parton's death was announced by her family, with her nephew, Bryan Seaver, speaking on their behalf. She passed away after a brief battle with cancer at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, People reported. According to her wishes, only a private service for immediate family would be held. That didn't stop tributes from pouring in online, including from famous friends.

"I swear I believed Mrs. Dolly was immortal," Khloe Kardashian wrote. "Some people are so extraordinary, their existence feels almost impossible. Dolly was one of those people. A once-in-a-lifetime soul. A woman whose light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever. To have admired her was a gift. To have met her, spent time in her presence and somehow been lucky enough that Dolly Parton knew my name…I will never have words big enough for what that means to me. What an astronomical human being. What a legacy. What a loss. There will never be another Dolly."

Jennifer Lopez commented, "A masterclass in lighting up the whole world by being your true authentic self," while Sheryl Crow added, "It is hard to fathom a world without Dolly. I will miss knowing she is singing and bring joy here on earth but her legacy will continue on while she sings in the heavens. RIP wonderful Dolly. We love you."