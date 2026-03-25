Ever since she married Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton has been a style icon. Whether I (and millions of others) are sourcing her go-to handbags, favorite pairs of jeans or decoding her outfits (ever heard of the Rule of Thirds?), one thing's certain: the Princess of Wales is a source of endless fashion inspiration. However, during a recent outing with her husband in London, the royal mom proved that it doesn't have to be fancy to be an instant classic. I mean, when you're channeling your mother-in-law, also renowned for her style, how could you go wrong?
Kate Middleton Nods to Princess Diana with Surprising Accessory
A lesson in elevated casual dressing
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Kate pulled a classic 1980s Diana by pairing her checkered black-and-white blazer (similar here,
$258; $155) with a navy blue baseball cap. The late Princess of Wales was fond of the blazer/cap combo, usually paired with baggy pants, a miniskirt or biker shorts. Kate opted for her closet staple, a pair of slim-fit black jeans.
The cap was emblazoned with the crest of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, which the Princess was visiting alongside Prince William. During their visit, they learned about how staff and volunteers at the lifeboat station saved lives on the River Thames.
The couple shared a video on Instagram, which showed Prince William and Princess Catherine speeding along the river—the Prince was even at the helm, steering the boat.
"Taking to the Thames with the RNLI," the caption read. "For centuries the river has been at the heart of London’s life, shaping its communities, its trade and the stories people tell about the city, from folk traditions through to modern London. It was wonderful to meet the RNLI crews to hear firsthand about rescues on the river and the training behind them, meeting volunteer fundraisers, and hearing from lifeguards preparing for the University Boat Race."