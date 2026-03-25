Kate Middleton Nods to Princess Diana with Surprising Accessory

Kate pulled a classic 1980s Diana by pairing her checkered black-and-white blazer (similar here, $258 ; $155) with a navy blue baseball cap. The late Princess of Wales was fond of the blazer/cap combo, usually paired with baggy pants, a miniskirt or biker shorts. Kate opted for her closet staple, a pair of slim-fit black jeans.

The cap was emblazoned with the crest of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, which the Princess was visiting alongside Prince William. During their visit, they learned about how staff and volunteers at the lifeboat station saved lives on the River Thames.