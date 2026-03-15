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Joanna Gaines Posts Nostalgic Throwback Photos with Chip and Fans Are Melting

Prepare to laugh

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 15, 2026
1:00pm
Joanna Gaines Chip Gaines
Bonnie Cash/UPI

In the ever-changing world of social media, trends come and go fast. One week it’s a dance challenge, the next it’s a nostalgic photo dump. And lately, one trend that’s popping up everywhere, from everyday users to major celebrities, is the “This Is Who You’re Asking” trend. The concept is simple (and pretty funny). People share childhood photos of themselves alongside captions that highlight what they’re known for today. Joanna Gaines just put her own spin on the trend and included her husband Chip Gaines.

The Magnolia founder, 47, shared a series of childhood photos of both herself and Chip, 51, giving fans a peek into their younger years while poking fun at their current roles as design and renovation pros.

Alongside snapshots of a school-age photo of Joanna, a snap showing her loading a dishwasher while wearing an all-white dress and tiara, and more, she added captions like, "This is who you're asking to choose every paint color in your house," "This is who you're trusting to design your kitchen," "This is who you're asking to stick to the budget," and "This is who says anything is possible in design (but it'll cost you)."

Chip, meanwhile, got his own set of hilarious shoutouts. Joanna paired photos of him, including one where he’s popping a wheelie on a bike, with captions like, "This is who you're trusting to behave on national TV," "This is who is telling you your project will be done on time and on budget," "This is who's buying the next fixer upper as a surprise… and seeing the potential," and "This is who's taking a sledgehammer to your kitchen."

The Fixer Upper star tagged her husband in the post and added a simple caption: "These kids had no idea what was coming…"

Fans quickly filled the comments with heart emojis and plenty of love. Responses included, "This is hilarious and absolutely ADORABLE!!," "Such a cutie," "Stop my heart," and "Love this."

Of course, Joanna is no stranger to sharing throwback moments.

In September 2025, after revealing on an episode of Magnolia Table on HBO Max that she once had bangs, Joanna, 47, decided to prove it. She posted an old-school mirror selfie, taken in what looks like a public restroom, that gave followers a full look at the hairstyle.

Thanks to the mirror and the reflection on the tiled wall, fans got not one, not two, but three angles of those unforgettable bangs.

Keep the throwbacks coming, Jo.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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