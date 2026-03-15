Joanna Gaines Posts Nostalgic Throwback Photos with Chip and Fans Are Melting

In the ever-changing world of social media, trends come and go fast. One week it’s a dance challenge, the next it’s a nostalgic photo dump. And lately, one trend that’s popping up everywhere, from everyday users to major celebrities, is the “This Is Who You’re Asking” trend. The concept is simple (and pretty funny). People share childhood photos of themselves alongside captions that highlight what they’re known for today. Joanna Gaines just put her own spin on the trend and included her husband Chip Gaines.

The Magnolia founder, 47, shared a series of childhood photos of both herself and Chip, 51, giving fans a peek into their younger years while poking fun at their current roles as design and renovation pros.

Alongside snapshots of a school-age photo of Joanna, a snap showing her loading a dishwasher while wearing an all-white dress and tiara, and more, she added captions like, "This is who you're asking to choose every paint color in your house," "This is who you're trusting to design your kitchen," "This is who you're asking to stick to the budget," and "This is who says anything is possible in design (but it'll cost you)."