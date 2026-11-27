Fashion has always had its fair share of controversial debates. Is wearing white after Labor Day really a fashion faux pas? Are skinny jeans officially retired? And don't even get started on whether ankle socks or no-show socks are still acceptable. Well, Joanna Gaines is weighing in on another divisive style debate, and her latest confession has me feeling a little nostalgic for the early 2000s: She's officially team low-rise jeans.
"Not gonna lie, I am thrilled that low rise jeans are coming back in style," Joanna, 48, told Kylie Kelce, 34, during an appearance on the Thursday, Nov. 5 episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast.
The Magnolia founder didn't stop there. She also explained why high-rise denim has never quite worked for her, adding, "It hurts my stomach, I cramp all day long because of how tight it is on my belly and I can't breathe."