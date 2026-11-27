And when it comes to the fit, she had one more very relatable observation.

"I also don't have a butt and so when I wear high waisted jeans it's a unibutt… it's like I'm in a onesie," she said. "Like with low rise it's like it's probably in there somewhere."

Of course, Joanna was quick to clarify that she's not advocating for the ultra-low-rise styles. Still, fans in the comments were more than ready to cosign her denim preferences.

"I was just thinking the same thing. I despise high waisted jeans. I’m so thrilled that I found low waist yoga paints too," one person wrote. Another chimed in, "Yesssss lowrise forever." Others shared, "I feel so validated" and "God bless you both. I'm wearing my new low rise, ACTUALLY COMFORTABLE, jeans right now."

The conversation also turned to another divisive wardrobe staple, which Kylie said "Millennials specifically get dragged online" for: no-show socks.