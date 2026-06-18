As an actress and entrepreneur, Jessica Alba is no stranger to the spotlight. And when it comes to her three kids, Honor (18), Haven (14) and Hayes (8), whom she shares with ex-husband Cash Warren, Alba happily shares snaps of them, too. Though, she's never run social media accounts for her kids, like some other celebrity parents. The three typically appear in group family photos, with Honor and Haven getting most of the airtime. So I was tickled to see that earlier today, Alba posted a little tribute to her youngest child.
Jessica Alba Shares Rare Photos of Her Son in a Sweet Social Media Tribute
What a cutie
"Mi amor," the actress wrote in the caption. "Hayesie—being a boy mom to this incredible little dude…what a gift."
The carousel included various photos of Hayes and Alba, plus some of the elementary schooler's artwork, a poem and a throwback baby photo on the last slide.
Hayes was born on December 31, 2017. In an 8th birthday tribute earlier this year, his mom reminisced, "Watching you grow into the coolest lil dude ever has been one of the greatest experiences of my life...I love your quick wit with your sisters, your competitive nature...and your desire to always play and have fun." As the baby of the family, Hayes is preceded by Haven (born in 2011) and Honor (born in 2008).
The last time Hayes appeared solo with his mom on social media was for the Super Bowl in February, which the pair attended alongside Alba's brother. The actress also surprised fans with a cameo at halftime performer Bad Bunny's "Casita" alongside Pedro Pascal and Karol G. The Grammy winner performed hits like "Titi Me Preguntó," "Nuevayol," "Yo Perreo Sola," "Monaco" and "Baile Inolvidable," with guest appearances from Lady Gaga and a real couple getting married. That must have been the invitation of a lifetime.