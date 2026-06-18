Jessica Alba Shares Rare Photos of Her Son in a Sweet Social Media Tribute

"Mi amor," the actress wrote in the caption. "Hayesie—being a boy mom to this incredible little dude…what a gift."

The carousel included various photos of Hayes and Alba, plus some of the elementary schooler's artwork, a poem and a throwback baby photo on the last slide.

Hayes was born on December 31, 2017. In an 8th birthday tribute earlier this year, his mom reminisced, "Watching you grow into the coolest lil dude ever has been one of the greatest experiences of my life...I love your quick wit with your sisters, your competitive nature...and your desire to always play and have fun." As the baby of the family, Hayes is preceded by Haven (born in 2011) and Honor (born in 2008).