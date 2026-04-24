I love a good celebrity mini-me moment. From Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe to Heidi and Leni Klum and Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, it's uncanny. (Especially when the daughters borrow from their moms' closets.) Recently, actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba shared a sweet snap of all three of her kids, and I couldn't help but notice that she had a twinning moment with one of her daughters.
Jessica Alba Posts Cute Pic of All 3 Kids—and 1 Looks Just Like her
Double take
Alba marked Earth Day with a trip to the beach with Honor (17), Haven (14) and Hayes (8).
"Celebrating Earth Day today —and every day—because there is no Plan(et) B. Mother Earth is all we’ve got, so let’s take care of her—our lives quite literally depend on it," she wrote in the caption.
Hayes takes more after the kids' dad, Cash Warren, from whom Alba separated in early 2025. Haven and Honor take more after their mom, but it was Honor whose resemblance stopped me in my tracks. She shares her mom's dark brown hair (they even part it the same way), slightly upturned nose and high cheekbones.
Honor and her schoolmates recently took a trip to The Academy in Los Angeles, where Alba sat on a discussion panel for the 2026 Careers in Film summit.
"We talked about all the things —how I got my start, the auditions that didn’t go my way, the ones that changed everything, the importance of representation across the board, why community is absolutely everything in this industry and so much more," Alba wrote in the caption.
Will Honor follow in her mom's footsteps? Time will tell, but the high school senior is currently set to enter Yale in the fall as a member of the class of 2030. And, of course, Alba is a proud parent.
"I am absolutely blown away by the incredible person you are becoming," she wrote in a birthday tribute. "Your grace and compassion are second to none. Watching you move from childhood, through your teen years, and now into young adulthood has been one of the most beautiful, awe-inspiring experiences of my life."