Jessica Alba Posts Cute Pic of All 3 Kids—and 1 Looks Just Like her

Honor and her schoolmates recently took a trip to The Academy in Los Angeles, where Alba sat on a discussion panel for the 2026 Careers in Film summit.

"We talked about all the things —how I got my start, the auditions that didn’t go my way, the ones that changed everything, the importance of representation across the board, why community is absolutely everything in this industry and so much more," Alba wrote in the caption.

Will Honor follow in her mom's footsteps? Time will tell, but the high school senior is currently set to enter Yale in the fall as a member of the class of 2030. And, of course, Alba is a proud parent.

"I am absolutely blown away by the incredible person you are becoming," she wrote in a birthday tribute. "Your grace and compassion are second to none. Watching you move from childhood, through your teen years, and now into young adulthood has been one of the most beautiful, awe-inspiring experiences of my life."