Jenna Dewan Confesses Her Wedding Is 'Getting Closer' and Reveals All 3 Kids Will Be Involved

Some love stories come with a built-in FAQ. First it’s “Are you dating?” then “When’s the ring?” followed immediately by “So… wedding?” That familiar cycle is playing out for Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and it sounds like they might finally be nearing the finish line.

On February 3, The Rookie star, who announced her engagement in 2020, opened up about where things stand and whether a wedding could happen sooner rather than later. The short answer: progress is being made.

“Oh, my goodness. I think so,” Dewan told People. “There's been so many ideas. So many different discussions, and finding the right one at the right time. We're planning on it. We’re getting closer.”