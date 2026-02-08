About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Jenna Dewan Confesses Her Wedding Is 'Getting Closer' and Reveals All 3 Kids Will Be Involved

Let the countdown begin

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 8, 2026
2:00pm
Jenna Dewan
Some love stories come with a built-in FAQ. First it’s “Are you dating?” then “When’s the ring?” followed immediately by “So… wedding?” That familiar cycle is playing out for Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and it sounds like they might finally be nearing the finish line.

On February 3, The Rookie star, who announced her engagement in 2020, opened up about where things stand and whether a wedding could happen sooner rather than later. The short answer: progress is being made.

“Oh, my goodness. I think so,” Dewan told People. “There's been so many ideas. So many different discussions, and finding the right one at the right time. We're planning on it. We’re getting closer.”

The couple shared their engagement news in February 2020 and have since grown their family. They’re parents to son Callum, 5, and daughter Rhiannon, 20 months. Dewan also shares daughter Everly, 12, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Wedding planning, however, had to take a backseat for a while. Dewan’s divorce from Tatum was finalized in September 2024, six years after their split. One perk of the timing is that all three kids can be involved in the ceremony.

“That’s the great thing. Now we have three to participate,” she shared. “They’ll all have very distinct jobs in different parts of the service.”

Beyond wedding talk, Dewan is also riding high on the return of The Rookie, which premiered its eighth season earlier this year. On the show, she plays Bailey Nune, a firefighter and paramedic, and she teased a big milestone.

The Step Up alum told PureWow, "We have a very cool storyline that takes us into a new country."

“It felt like a film,” she added. “The locations were gorgeous and the action scenes were major.”

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

