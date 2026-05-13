Every year, Sports Illustrated releases their swimsuit issue and sends the internet into a tizzy. (Remember the year Martha Stewart graced the front page?) This year's lineup of cover models is nothing short of impressive, boasting names like Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and our millennial queen, Hilary Duff. The former Lizzy McGuire star shared several clips from the shoot, and something caught my eye that I was surprisingly on board with.
Hilary Duff Is Now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model—and I'm Obsessed with Her Asymmetrical Black One-Piece
I can actually get behind this
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For the shoot, Duff rotated between several swimsuits, and it struck me that nearly every single one was either a one-piece or a high-waisted bikini. I hate wearing swimsuits, often left feeling insecure by the amount of exposure required to wear the "cute" ones. But Duff has me doing a 180. Each piece she wore felt fun, fresh and stylish, while still leaving something to the imagination. I'd even venture to say I'd wear the ones she chose—in particular, I loved the black one-shoulder one-piece she donned in in the sixth photo of the carousel below.
The photoshoot was held at the dreamy Salterra Resort in South Caicos, with looks by Duff's stylist, Neelo Noory. Featured swimwear brands included Vitamin A (Jenna, $170; similar here, $50), OYE Swimwear (Roman Plunge, $375; similar here, $55) and Haight (Maria Maillot, $248; similar here, $50).
"A make believe day with fairytale people," she captioned the BTS photos. The comments were alight with praise and support, with Dunkin' writing, "lil lizzie would be freaking out!" while a fan added, "Lizzie would be SO proud!!"
This might, indeed, be what dreams are made of.