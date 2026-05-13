Hilary Duff Is Now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model—and I'm Obsessed with Her Asymmetrical Black One-Piece

The photoshoot was held at the dreamy Salterra Resort in South Caicos, with looks by Duff's stylist, Neelo Noory. Featured swimwear brands included Vitamin A (Jenna, $170; similar here, $50), OYE Swimwear (Roman Plunge, $375; similar here, $55) and Haight (Maria Maillot, $248; similar here, $50).

"A make believe day with fairytale people," she captioned the BTS photos. The comments were alight with praise and support, with Dunkin' writing, "lil lizzie would be freaking out!" while a fan added, "Lizzie would be SO proud!!"

This might, indeed, be what dreams are made of.