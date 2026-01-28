Hilary Duff Goes Pantless on Tour

The Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour kicked off on January 19 and runs through May 24, with stops in major cities like London, Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles. It will wrap up with a six-show residency in Las Vegas. The tour marks Hilary’s fifth overall and her first in nearly two decades. Her last tour, the Dignity Tour, ran from 2007 to 2008.

The timing makes sense, as the mom of four has been easing back into music over the past few months. In November, she released her single “Mature,” along with a music video. Sonically, the track delivers classic Hilary pop energy but the lyrics dig a little deeper.

“I was looking back on this relationship and thinking about whether this guy had a habit of dating younger women or whether I was ‘special,’” she told Vogue. “The whole experience was super therapeutic to write about, but being so vulnerable through your music can be really scary.”