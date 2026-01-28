About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Hilary Duff Goes Pantless on Tour

This trend isn't going anywhere

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 28, 2026
5:05pm
hilary duff
David Fisher

In case you missed it, Hilary Duff is firmly in her comeback era. She’s released new music, hit the road on tour and is fully leaning into the nostalgia with a setlist that blends early-2000s favorites with fresh tracks. While the music may transport fans straight back to their Lizzie McGuire days, her fashion choices are completely current. In fact, one standout outfit taps into a bold trend we’ve recently seen on stars like Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Kidman and Simone Biles: going pantless.

During a stop on her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour, the 38-year-old singer stepped onstage in a statement nude bodysuit that was anything but basic. The look featured unexpected, avant-garde elements, including an oversized folded cape and dramatic pale blue crinkled rosettes that added volume and texture. She finished the outfit with knee-high white heeled boots, giving the whole ensemble a high-fashion, stage-ready feel.

The Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour kicked off on January 19 and runs through May 24, with stops in major cities like London, Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles. It will wrap up with a six-show residency in Las Vegas. The tour marks Hilary’s fifth overall and her first in nearly two decades. Her last tour, the Dignity Tour, ran from 2007 to 2008.

The timing makes sense, as the mom of four has been easing back into music over the past few months. In November, she released her single “Mature,” along with a music video. Sonically, the track delivers classic Hilary pop energy but the lyrics dig a little deeper.

“I was looking back on this relationship and thinking about whether this guy had a habit of dating younger women or whether I was ‘special,’” she told Vogue. “The whole experience was super therapeutic to write about, but being so vulnerable through your music can be really scary.”

In January, she followed it up with another new release, “Roommates,” continuing what feels like a thoughtful, grown-up next chapter.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Hilary Duff Had Major Mom Guilt When Welcoming Her Second Child

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe