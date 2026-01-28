Hilary Duff Goes Pantless on Tour

In case you missed it, Hilary Duff is firmly in her comeback era. She’s released new music, hit the road on tour and is fully leaning into the nostalgia with a setlist that blends early-2000s favorites with fresh tracks. While the music may transport fans straight back to their Lizzie McGuire days, her fashion choices are completely current. In fact, one standout outfit taps into a bold trend we’ve recently seen on stars like Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Kidman and Simone Biles: going pantless.
During a stop on her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour, the 38-year-old singer stepped onstage in a statement nude bodysuit that was anything but basic. The look featured unexpected, avant-garde elements, including an oversized folded cape and dramatic pale blue crinkled rosettes that added volume and texture. She finished the outfit with knee-high white heeled boots, giving the whole ensemble a high-fashion, stage-ready feel.