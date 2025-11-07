Hilary Duff Just Dropped Her New Song “Mature” & I Have Thoughts

After such a long hiatus, I was understandably curious about what her new sound be (as were most of her fans, I’m sure). A total reinvention or a throwback to her pop roots? Turns out, it’s a little bit of both.

Musically, “Mature” gives classic Hilary vibes, shimmering pop with a confident edge, but the lyrics are deeper, more reflective and, well, mature.

The song reflects on her younger self and a relationship from her past marked by a significant age gap. She doesn’t name names, but fans know the Agent Cody Banks actress dated Joel Madden when she was 16 and he was 25.

“I was looking back on this relationship and thinking about whether this guy had a habit of dating younger women or whether I was ‘special,’” she told Vogue. “The whole experience was super therapeutic to write about, but being so vulnerable through your music can be really scary.”