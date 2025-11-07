Hilary Duff Just Dropped Her New Song “Mature” & I Have Thoughts

Hilary Duff is back. That’s right, after nearly 10 years, the actress and singer has officially returned to the music scene with a brand-new single, “Mature.”
I’ve got to admit, the millennial in me was absolutely freaking out when Hilary first teased the track. I mean, this is the Hilary Duff whose second studio album, Metamorphosis, gave us some of the most iconic early 2000s soundtrack moments. “Come Clean” became the unforgettable Laguna Beach theme song, while “Sweet Sixteen” perfectly captured the MTV era on My Super Sweet Sixteen. And of course, who could forget her Disney Channel reign with Lizzie McGuire and “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of”? Pure nostalgia.