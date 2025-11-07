About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Hilary Duff Just Dropped Her New Song “Mature” & I Have Thoughts

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 7, 2025
7:53pm
Hilary Duff is back. That’s right, after nearly 10 years, the actress and singer has officially returned to the music scene with a brand-new single, “Mature.”

I’ve got to admit, the millennial in me was absolutely freaking out when Hilary first teased the track. I mean, this is the Hilary Duff whose second studio album, Metamorphosis, gave us some of the most iconic early 2000s soundtrack moments. “Come Clean” became the unforgettable Laguna Beach theme song, while “Sweet Sixteen” perfectly captured the MTV era on My Super Sweet Sixteen. And of course, who could forget her Disney Channel reign with Lizzie McGuire and “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of”? Pure nostalgia.

After such a long hiatus, I was understandably curious about what her new sound be (as were most of her fans, I’m sure). A total reinvention or a throwback to her pop roots? Turns out, it’s a little bit of both.

Musically, “Mature” gives classic Hilary vibes, shimmering pop with a confident edge, but the lyrics are deeper, more reflective and, well, mature.

The song reflects on her younger self and a relationship from her past marked by a significant age gap. She doesn’t name names, but fans know the Agent Cody Banks actress dated Joel Madden when she was 16 and he was 25.

“I was looking back on this relationship and thinking about whether this guy had a habit of dating younger women or whether I was ‘special,’” she told Vogue. “The whole experience was super therapeutic to write about, but being so vulnerable through your music can be really scary.”

The accompanying music video adds even more layers, showing Hilary performing onstage in an empty theater while another version of herself watches.

“I wanted it to feel slightly meta,” she explained to Vogue. “It shows this girl in the audience watching herself sorta ‘perform’ back to her… Was it ever authentic, or were you always putting on a show for someone?”

The verdict? After a decade away, Hilary’s still got it and then some.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

