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Chrissy Teigen Shares Back-to-School Photos of Her 4 Kids & Fans Can’t Stop Talking About This Funny Detail

There's always one

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 6, 2026
2:00pm
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Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It’s that time of year again. Yep, back-to-school season is officially here, which means our social media feeds are once again filled with proud parents sharing those first-day-of-school photos. Celebrities are no exception. Case in point: Chrissy Teigen. The model recently shared an adorable carousel featuring all four of her children with John Legend, and while the kids were all cute in their own way, fans couldn’t help but focus on one hilarious detail about their youngest son, Wren.

In the Instagram post shared on September 2, Teigen, 40, posed with her and the “Ordinary People” singer’s children: daughters Luna, 10, and Esti, 3 and a half, and sons Miles, 8, and Wren, 3.

The first photo features Chrissy surrounded by her four kids, all smiles and ready for the new school year. Well, almost all smiles. Wren is off to the side making a silly face, seemingly already over the whole back-to-school thing.

Chrissy also shared a solo shot of the toddler, who appears to be caught mid-eye-roll while tugging on his shirt.

“Wren is over it,” one person joked in the comments. Another wrote, “Lmao at Wren’s face,” while a third chimed in, “Wren is so blasé already.” Someone else simply commented, “Wren is such a mood.” Each reaction came with a crying-laughing emoji.

Wren wasn’t the only child to get his own photo. Chrissy also shared solo snaps of Luna, Miles and Esti, each proudly holding their back-to-school signs. The carousel wrapped with a photo of Chrissy in the driver’s seat, with Esti buckled into the seat behind her.

“LOVE YOU BYYYYYEEEEEEE!!,” Chrissy captioned the post.

Of course, it’s also hard not to notice just how much the kids are starting to resemble their famous parents. Luna, in particular, has the same big, bright smile as her mom, along with some strikingly similar facial features, including their cheekbones.

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Clara Stein

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