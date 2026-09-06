Chrissy Teigen Shares Back-to-School Photos of Her 4 Kids & Fans Can’t Stop Talking About This Funny Detail

It’s that time of year again. Yep, back-to-school season is officially here, which means our social media feeds are once again filled with proud parents sharing those first-day-of-school photos. Celebrities are no exception. Case in point: Chrissy Teigen. The model recently shared an adorable carousel featuring all four of her children with John Legend, and while the kids were all cute in their own way, fans couldn’t help but focus on one hilarious detail about their youngest son, Wren.

In the Instagram post shared on September 2, Teigen, 40, posed with her and the “Ordinary People” singer’s children: daughters Luna, 10, and Esti, 3 and a half, and sons Miles, 8, and Wren, 3.

The first photo features Chrissy surrounded by her four kids, all smiles and ready for the new school year. Well, almost all smiles. Wren is off to the side making a silly face, seemingly already over the whole back-to-school thing.