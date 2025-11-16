Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Proves She’s Her Mom’s Twin in New Family Photo Dump

But Luna isn’t the only one channeling her mom in the kitchen. The Cravings cookbook author also shared a photo of her youngest two, Esti and Wren, hanging out with her while she cooked. Another snap showed Miles helping out with the blender, and the final clip featured Esti and Chrissy’s mom cooking side by side. Looks like culinary skills definitely run in the family.

“20 times I was happy this week,” Chrissy captioned the November 12 carousel post.

This isn’t the first time she’s shown off her kids’ kitchen skills either. Over the summer, she posted a video of Esti and Wren perched on the counter, each holding a whisk and helping stir ingredients in a bowl.

The rest of the new post includes glimpses of Chrissy making Orzotto Alla Carbonara and in one especially sweet video, Esti grabs a pinch of cheese and says, “I want some more cheese,” which makes Chrissy laugh behind the camera.