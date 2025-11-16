Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Proves She’s Her Mom’s Twin in New Family Photo Dump

It’s pretty common for kids to take after their parents whether it’s picking up a shared hobby, going to the same school or inheriting their sense of humor. And in Chrissy Teigen’s case, it seems one of her favorite pastimes runs in the blood. The skill she’s passing down? Cooking, of course.
Chrissy, 39, shares four kids—Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 2—with husband John Legend, 46, and it looks like her little ones are following in her foodie footsteps. Her latest photo dump proves it, featuring a clip of Luna scooping up a plate of pasta and another shot of her confidently cutting lemons (and honestly, doing a pretty great job).