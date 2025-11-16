About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Proves She’s Her Mom’s Twin in New Family Photo Dump

The apple clearly didn’t fall far from the tree

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 16, 2025
2:00pm
It’s pretty common for kids to take after their parents whether it’s picking up a shared hobby, going to the same school or inheriting their sense of humor. And in Chrissy Teigen’s case, it seems one of her favorite pastimes runs in the blood. The skill she’s passing down? Cooking, of course.

Chrissy, 39, shares four kids—Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 2—with husband John Legend, 46, and it looks like her little ones are following in her foodie footsteps. Her latest photo dump proves it, featuring a clip of Luna scooping up a plate of pasta and another shot of her confidently cutting lemons (and honestly, doing a pretty great job).

But Luna isn’t the only one channeling her mom in the kitchen. The Cravings cookbook author also shared a photo of her youngest two, Esti and Wren, hanging out with her while she cooked. Another snap showed Miles helping out with the blender, and the final clip featured Esti and Chrissy’s mom cooking side by side. Looks like culinary skills definitely run in the family.

“20 times I was happy this week,” Chrissy captioned the November 12 carousel post.

This isn’t the first time she’s shown off her kids’ kitchen skills either. Over the summer, she posted a video of Esti and Wren perched on the counter, each holding a whisk and helping stir ingredients in a bowl.

The rest of the new post includes glimpses of Chrissy making Orzotto Alla Carbonara and in one especially sweet video, Esti grabs a pinch of cheese and says, “I want some more cheese,” which makes Chrissy laugh behind the camera.

She captioned the post, “Man @ericjoonho’s orzo carbonara on @nytcooking is a HIT over here. Simple and absolutely flawless. it tastes like you’re high on the weed except you’re sober. Amazing work 10/10!!!!”

Looks like Chrissy and John are raising a full house of mini chefs.

