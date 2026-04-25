Charles Spencer Shares Photo of His Mom and the Resemblance to Princess Diana Is Striking

It’s no secret that families tend to share features, after all, that’s just genetics doing what genetics does. But every so often, a resemblance pops up that feels a little too uncanny to scroll past. That’s exactly what happened after a recent post from Charles Spencer sparked renewed conversation about how much Princess Diana took after her mother, Frances Shand Kydd.
On April 17, Spencer shared a black-and-white throwback on Instagram featuring his mother and his eldest sister, Sarah. The photo shows his mom sitting in the grass with Sarah on her lap, while a dog lounges next to them.
“My mother and eldest sister Sarah in the garden of Park House - my siblings’ and my family home till 1975 - with an ever-present Keeshond (Dutch barge dog) lying contentedly and half-watchfully nearby,” Spencer captioned the image.