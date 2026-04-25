Charles Spencer Shares Photo of His Mom and the Resemblance to Princess Diana Is Striking

He continued, “This photograph - full of tenderness - was taken by my father. My parents and Sarah had just moved into Park House, on the @sandringhamestate in Norfolk, after a brief rental in the Cotswolds. It was a privilege to grow up at Park House. My mother is perhaps 20 here. She was only 28 when she had me, her fifth child. A different time.”

While Spencer was clearly reflecting on family history and memories of Park House, followers immediately zeroed in on something else entirely: the resemblance running through the family line.

“The family resemblance is very strong,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Your mum was so pretty, I can see Diana, your mum's and the Spencer family had beautiful Genes, which have been passed to your daughters.” Someone else added, “Beautiful childhood photograph. I can see some of your late sister Princess Diana in your mother.”

And this isn’t even a new conversation. Back in January, Spencer shared another throwback photo, this time of himself as a child with his mother, and the same reactions rolled in again.