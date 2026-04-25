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Charles Spencer Shares Photo of His Mom and the Resemblance to Princess Diana Is Striking

Like mother, like daughter

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 25, 2026
1:00pm
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Mike Forster/Daily Mail

It’s no secret that families tend to share features, after all, that’s just genetics doing what genetics does. But every so often, a resemblance pops up that feels a little too uncanny to scroll past. That’s exactly what happened after a recent post from Charles Spencer sparked renewed conversation about how much Princess Diana took after her mother, Frances Shand Kydd.

On April 17, Spencer shared a black-and-white throwback on Instagram featuring his mother and his eldest sister, Sarah. The photo shows his mom sitting in the grass with Sarah on her lap, while a dog lounges next to them.

“My mother and eldest sister Sarah in the garden of Park House - my siblings’ and my family home till 1975 - with an ever-present Keeshond (Dutch barge dog) lying contentedly and half-watchfully nearby,” Spencer captioned the image.

He continued, “This photograph - full of tenderness - was taken by my father. My parents and Sarah had just moved into Park House, on the @sandringhamestate in Norfolk, after a brief rental in the Cotswolds. It was a privilege to grow up at Park House. My mother is perhaps 20 here. She was only 28 when she had me, her fifth child. A different time.”

While Spencer was clearly reflecting on family history and memories of Park House, followers immediately zeroed in on something else entirely: the resemblance running through the family line.

“The family resemblance is very strong,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Your mum was so pretty, I can see Diana, your mum's and the Spencer family had beautiful Genes, which have been passed to your daughters.” Someone else added, “Beautiful childhood photograph. I can see some of your late sister Princess Diana in your mother.”

And this isn’t even a new conversation. Back in January, Spencer shared another throwback photo, this time of himself as a child with his mother, and the same reactions rolled in again.

“My mother would have been 90 this month,” he wrote. “This is her as I first remember her, when she was 30.”

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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