March 15 marked Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. And both Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, and his nephew, Prince William, paid tribute to their mothers. Comparing the two photos, I couldn't help but once again notice the striking resemblance between Princess Diana and her mother, Frances Shand Kydd.
Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Posts Newspaper Clippings of Their Mother—and the Resemblance Is Striking
Like mother, like daughter
Charles captioned his photograph, "A very happy Mothers’ Day indeed to my mother, and mothers everywhere…." The image shows a pile of newspaper clippings marking the christening of the Spencer family's third daughter, Diana, who followed sisters Sarah and Jane. Charles is the youngest and only surviving brother; John, who preceded him, died shortly after birth.
The newspaper images show the siblings' mother holding Diana; in one, she looks directly at the camera as the baby sleeps. The Princess' shy eyes and smile are hinted in her mother's countenance.
Prince William's tribute to his mom was a throwback photo to his childhood. In the picture, a toddler Prince William stands amongst a field of wildflowers as Princess Diana crouches down next to him, holding his hand. The resemblance between Diana and her mother is quite clear.
To accompany the image, he included a touching, personally-penned note that read: "Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W."