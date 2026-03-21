Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Posts Newspaper Clippings of Their Mother—and the Resemblance Is Striking

Charles captioned his photograph, "A very happy Mothers’ Day indeed to my mother, and mothers everywhere…." The image shows a pile of newspaper clippings marking the christening of the Spencer family's third daughter, Diana, who followed sisters Sarah and Jane. Charles is the youngest and only surviving brother; John, who preceded him, died shortly after birth.

The newspaper images show the siblings' mother holding Diana; in one, she looks directly at the camera as the baby sleeps. The Princess' shy eyes and smile are hinted in her mother's countenance.