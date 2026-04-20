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These 3 Celebs Just Won the Week (Even If You Haven't Heard of 1 of Them)

Why everyone is Googling Jaafar Jackson...

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Apr 20, 2026
3:51pm
who won the week jaafar jackson
Glen Wilson

April has been a busy one when it comes to the celebrity world, whether it was Anne Hathaway dominating the red carpet in a red gown (and in a literal garment bag) or Céline Dion shocking the world with the reveal of her Paris concert. And this week, there were three stars in particular who dominated headlines.

Here's why Jaafar Jackson, Sandra Bullock and Luke Evans won the week.

Jaafar Jackson

Don't know the name Jaafar Jackson? Well, you're about to. The 29-year-old has been the talk of the town thanks to his brilliant portrayal of his real-life uncle Michael Jackson in the new hit film Michael.

The movie set a record by earning the biggest initial box office take for a biopic ever—it raked in $97 million domestically and $217 million globally in its first weekend. Naturally, the credit is falling to its stellar star, Jaafar.

The singer, dancer and actor has been wowing audiences with his performance, but has also been making quite the splash on the red carpet. Though this is his first major acting credit, it's only a matter of time before he's a household name and boasting a much, much longer list of credits.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock shocked fans earlier this month by finally signing up for Instagram. And it's pretty great timing, as the 61-year-old Oscar winner has wrapped shooting for the follow-up film to the 1998 cult classic Practical Magic.

This week, Bullock (and costar Nicole Kidman) broke the internet with the debut of the Practical Magic 2 trailer. And Bullock surprised fans with a well-timed Instagram post on April 25 where she paid homage to another of her hit films, Miss Congeniality. Bullock shared an image of herself in a jacket with the caption, "All you need is a light jacket."

This is a reference to her undercover-cop-joins-a-beauty-pageant film where her costar Heather Burns describes the perfect date as "April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket." Bullock stans naturally went wild at her post, giving her a whopping 392k likes!

Luke Evans

Luke Evans—the iconic Fast & Furious villain—had a major week, as he opened a musical revival of The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway. Evans stars in the role that made Tim Curry a gay icon, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The show is already a box office hit, and now, largely thanks to Evans, it's a critical hit as well.

His portrayal has earned rave reviews—including my own. I was able to catch a showing of the 47-year-old actor's musical and let me tell you, it's so so good. Evans commands the stage (and not just because he's towering over it in his platform boots). He delivers a fabulous, fun and raw performance, one that is certain to earn him a Tony nomination in the coming weeks.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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