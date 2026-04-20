These 3 Celebs Just Won the Week (Even If You Haven't Heard of 1 of Them)

Don't know the name Jaafar Jackson? Well, you're about to. The 29-year-old has been the talk of the town thanks to his brilliant portrayal of his real-life uncle Michael Jackson in the new hit film Michael.

The movie set a record by earning the biggest initial box office take for a biopic ever—it raked in $97 million domestically and $217 million globally in its first weekend. Naturally, the credit is falling to its stellar star, Jaafar.

The singer, dancer and actor has been wowing audiences with his performance, but has also been making quite the splash on the red carpet. Though this is his first major acting credit, it's only a matter of time before he's a household name and boasting a much, much longer list of credits.