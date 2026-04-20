These 3 Celebs Just Won the Week (Even If You Haven't Heard of 1 of Them)

Sandra Bullock shocked fans earlier this month by finally signing up for Instagram. And it's pretty great timing, as the 61-year-old Oscar winner has wrapped shooting for the follow-up film to the 1998 cult classic Practical Magic.
This week, Bullock (and costar Nicole Kidman) broke the internet with the debut of the Practical Magic 2 trailer. And Bullock surprised fans with a well-timed Instagram post on April 25 where she paid homage to another of her hit films, Miss Congeniality. Bullock shared an image of herself in a jacket with the caption, "All you need is a light jacket."
This is a reference to her undercover-cop-joins-a-beauty-pageant film where her costar Heather Burns describes the perfect date as "April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket." Bullock stans naturally went wild at her post, giving her a whopping 392k likes!