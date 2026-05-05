Last night was the first Monday in May—and if you're at all interested in fashion, you know that this is basically the Oscars of style. Celebrities, fashion houses and patrons descend on the steps of 1000 5th Avenue in fantastical designs, before heading into the museum where a seat at the table is a cool $100,000. Since 2018, the Met Gala has been adults-only, but co-chair Nicole Kidman broke that rule by showing up with her daughter, Sunday Rose (17). And later that evening, her fellow co-chair, Beyoncé, did the same, bringing her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter (14), as her date alongside Jay-Z. No shade to Kidman, but the legendary musician made an epic splash, with her daughter following suit.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Have an Epic Mother-Daughter Moment on the Met Gala Red Carpet
Did Blue outshine her mom?
The last time Beyoncé had appeared at the Met Gala was in 2016 for the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," where the Lemonade singer donned a nude Givenchy latex dress. This time around, she opted for silver and feathered skeletal gown by Olivier Rousteing, who was formerly the creative director of Balmain.
Blue Ivy accompanied her mother wearing an all-white Balenciaga bubble skirt gown and coordinating cape, with shades and glittering sliver shoes to finish the look. The pair walked up the Met steps with Jay-Z, pausing for photos as Beyoncé looked on proudly.
She told BBC in a red carpet interview, "It feels surreal because my daughter's here. She looks so incredible." While it's not the pop star's first gala, she also added that she was excited because this time around, she was "experiencing this through the eyes of Blue."
Not a bad pre-Mother's Day outing, if you ask me.