Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Have an Epic Mother-Daughter Moment on the Met Gala Red Carpet

The last time Beyoncé had appeared at the Met Gala was in 2016 for the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," where the Lemonade singer donned a nude Givenchy latex dress. This time around, she opted for silver and feathered skeletal gown by Olivier Rousteing, who was formerly the creative director of Balmain.

Blue Ivy accompanied her mother wearing an all-white Balenciaga bubble skirt gown and coordinating cape, with shades and glittering sliver shoes to finish the look. The pair walked up the Met steps with Jay-Z, pausing for photos as Beyoncé looked on proudly.