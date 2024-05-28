The 30 Best Memorial Day Sales You Absolutely Need to Shop Over the Long Weekend

Beach days, barbecues and very big discounts—as we head into Memorial Day Weekend (and the official "unofficial" start of summer), we can hope to enjoy all three. Now, while I can't grill you up a virtual burger or promise you'll have the perfect weather for soaking up the sun, what I can do is bring you all the best long weekend sales, so you can score huge savings at your favorite brands and retailers.

As a shopping editor who keeps track of sales and deals all year, I can tell you that these 31 events are the ones you don't want to miss—from the Our Place Summer Kickoff Sale, featuring up to 40 percent sitewide savings, to the 25 percent markdown on a subscription to Nutrafol, the leading hair-growth supplement for women. Personally, I'll be eyeing some half-off dresses at J.Crew, and saving more than 30 percent on a luxe bamboo bedding bundle at Cozy Earth. But if you happen to be in the market for a new mattress, pair of sneakers or red light mask, you'll find them all on major sale for Memorial Day 2026 below. Catch ya at checkout.

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