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The 30 Best Memorial Day Sales You Absolutely Need to Shop Over the Long Weekend

From fashion to cookware to bedding

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Updated May 23, 2026
1:22pm
Additional reporting by

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

memorial day sales hero 2026 720x780
Stephanie Maida for PureWow

Beach days, barbecues and very big discounts—as we head into Memorial Day Weekend (and the official "unofficial" start of summer), we can hope to enjoy all three. Now, while I can't grill you up a virtual burger or promise you'll have the perfect weather for soaking up the sun, what I can do is bring you all the best long weekend sales, so you can score huge savings at your favorite brands and retailers.

As a shopping editor who keeps track of sales and deals all year, I can tell you that these 31 events are the ones you don't want to miss—from the Our Place Summer Kickoff Sale, featuring up to 40 percent sitewide savings, to the 25 percent markdown on a subscription to Nutrafol, the leading hair-growth supplement for women. Personally, I'll be eyeing some half-off dresses at J.Crew, and saving more than 30 percent on a luxe bamboo bedding bundle at Cozy Earth. But if you happen to be in the market for a new mattress, pair of sneakers or red light mask, you'll find them all on major sale for Memorial Day 2026 below. Catch ya at checkout.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

Fashion

  • Abercrombie & FitchThe Step Into Summer Sale at A&F includes an up to 40 percent discount on almost everything on the site through May 25, so you can snag one of the brand's buzzy bra-free dresses or denim shorts for less.
  • Ann Taylor: If you haven't shopped at Ann Taylor in a while, prepare to be wowed by its chic vacationwear—how #ItalianGirlSummer is this lemon wrap skirt?—laid-back weekend styles and, as always, sophisticated workwear, all of which is 40 percent off through May 24. P.S. You can also score an *extra* 15 percent off full-price styles.
  • Anthropologie: From flattering frocks (like this cinched-waist mini shirtdress) to flirty tops (looking at you, ruffled tank), Anthropologie's huge Memorial Day event has 'em all for an *extra* 40 percent off, from now through May 25.
  • Athleta: Linen shorts, relaxed tees, dresses, tanks and sports bras—a ton of Athleta's summer styles are 40 percent off for the long weekend.
  • Away: If you're hoping to upgrade your luggage before your next vacation, you should jump on this Away for the Weekend sale, featuring an up to 25 percent discount on the brand's famously sleek and durable suitcases (and even a nifty toiletry bag).
  • Boden: This British brand is a go-to of Kate Middleton (and a bunch of PureWow editors), and right now *all* of its fun, colorful, vibrantly patterned pieces—including its cult-fave swimwear—is 25 percent off.
  • Calpak: My last Calpak carry-on lasted me a decade, so obviously I'm picking up my next one while the brand's luggage and travel bags are 20 percent off sitewide.
  • Coach Outlet: New season, new handbag. Look no further for yours than the Coach Outlet, which is currently stocked with a ton of chic leather purses and accessories for up to 70 percent off. (Psst: I'm eyeing this gorgeous Ella shoulder bag in chocolate brown.)
  • Gap: Guys, everyone's favorite '90s retailer is back and cooler than ever. So don't miss its Summer Essentials event, on through May 26, featuring dresses, polos and more for *half* off.
  • J.Crew: Into coastal prep and classic Americana? You won't want to skip J.Crew's huge Summer Kickoff sale, which includes a 50 percent markdown on dresses—and a 40 percent discount on nearly everything else. That said, I'd grab this featherweight cashmere cardigan (perfect for chilly nights around the bonfire) at this low price if I were you.
  • Kate Spade Outlet: Kate Spade on sale? Say less. I'm picking up a new leather work tote and night out-worthy metallic crossbody while the brand's outlet is offering up to 70 percent off.
  • lululemon: Stock up on sports bras, leggings, bags and more at lululemon while its 'We Made Too Much' section features Memorial Day specials you don't want to miss (like a *really* good deal on the City Essentials 4-liter shoulder bag).
  • Madewell: ICYMI, Madewell's Memorial Day event has dresses, shoes and tees for 25 percent off, with an additional 30 percent off sale styles (including these retro stretch jeans). All you have to do is use coupon code LONGWEEKEND at checkout between now and May 26 to save.
  • Nordstrom: The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is officially back from now through June 1, with massive markdowns on must-have summer styles including Adidas sneakers in this season's trendiest color combo.
  • Revolve: You'll want to shop 'til you drop while more than 40,000 items are up to 65 percent off in Revolve's sale section. Among the most coveted deals? Mother The Looker jeans and embellished Birkenstock Arizonas.
  • Tory BurchScroll through Tory Burch's fresh lineup of markdowns to find must-have styles for a steal (yes, including the beloved Miller Cloud sandals that are on my own MDW shopping list).

The Best Fashion Picks on Sale

Anthropologie Faye Belted Shirtdress

stripedshirtdress

$168$66
Buy It

Madewell The Wide-Leg Jean

madewellstretchjeans

With coupon code LONGWEEKEND

$148$70
Buy It
More Products

Beauty

The Best Beauty Products on Sale

iRESTORE Illumina Face Mask

irestoremask

$799$399
Buy It

Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplements

nutrafolwomen

$88$66
Buy It
More Products

Home

  • 7th Avenue: The brand behind our favorite washable couches is having a very rare sale right now, offering 10 percent off sitewide with code MEMDAY (and throwing in free pillows to boot).
  • Amazon: Unsurprisingly, Amazon is offering a ton of hot home deals right now, including one on the Dyson PencilVac, the brand's lightest, slimmest model ever.
  • Cozy Earth: There's never been a better time to upgrade your sleep routine since Cozy Earth has massive markdowns on everything from its bamboo bedding to pajama sets.
  • Helix Sleep: When it comes to getting quality sleep every night, Helix has got you covered with its lineup of soft, medium *and* firm mattresses that are designed to provide the utmost luxury. That said, you can save 25 percent on *all* of the brand's beds (and toppers) with code MEMDAY25, so don't snooze on it!
  • Hexclad: Hexclad's high-quality cookware is the go-to of none other than Gordon Ramsay, so you know they're worth the splurge—especially while you can score select pieces for 15 percent off and bundles for up to 44 percent off.
  • Our Place: Not only is Our Place's cookware and appliances nonstick and nontoxic, they're all also really cute. Whether you need a new set of Always Pans or a does-it-all Wonder Oven Pro, now's the time to buy it for up to 40 percent off.
  • Parachute: You can score up to 30 percent off bedding bundles—and 25 percent off everything else—at Parachute's Memorial Day sale, so I think some new linen sheets are calling your name.
  • SaatvaWhile luxurious Saatva mattresses come with a price tag to match their high-end quality, you can score $400 off when you spend $1,000 or more with our exclusive links (you're welcome). While you can't go wrong with any of the brand's beds, you should know that the Classic mattress has a stamp of approval from one PureWow editor, who says it literally gave her sweeter dreams.
  • Wayfair: The retailer's Memorial Day Sale is in full swing, and it includes unbeatable deals on patio furniture, bedding and decor—I'm talking up to 70 percent off, y'all.

The Best Home Items on Sale

Our Place Wonder Oven Pro

wonderovenpro story
$349$315
Buy It

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

helixmemday
$1492$1119
Buy It
More Products
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stephanie maida

Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio
Destinee Scott Editor Bio Pic

Destinee Scott

Associate Sales and Deals Editor

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
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