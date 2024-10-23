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A *Very* Rare Lululemon Sale Has Just Hit My Inbox—These Are the Athleisure Staples I'm Shopping for Less

BRB, revamping my barre class looks

Author image: natalie bio photo
By Natalie LaBarbera
Updated Jun 26, 2026
7:37pm
Additional reporting by
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lululemon Summer Sale 2026: activewear collage
Stephanie Maida for PureWow

Since I'm not in the habit of gatekeeping, I’ll let you in on a little secret... I just got an alert about a huge summer sale at lululemon. In case you don't know, the brand almost never has them, so this is major. I've already started filling up my cart with a ton of its coveted athleisure staples, from the Align No Line leggings (from $108; $69) to the most adorable tennis dress (with built-in shorts) (from $148; $79). If you also want to upgrade your activewear this summer—and save big while doing so—you'd better grab your card and sprint to shop these eight picks alongside me. After all, an event this rare calls for a shopping spree.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

lululemon Summer Sale 2026: blue Align No Line pants
lululemon

1. lululemon Align No Line Pants

lululemon

Lululemon's Align pants are a fan favorite for a reason. They're made from a buttery, barely-there fabric that buyers say has "plenty of stretch"—and this No Line version, which removes the front-rise seam, provides an even sleeker fit. Plus, they have a flattering high waist that stays in place, whether you're changing positions in Vinyasa or pulsing it out on the Pilates reformer.

From $108; $69 at lululemon
lululemon Summer Sale 2026: red tank top
lululemon

2. lululemon Ebb to Street Tank

lululemon

This soft tank features a seamless construction, which is specifically designed to reduce chafing to help you go from yoga to brunch comfortably. It's made to support B and C cups with its built-in shelf bra and removable cups. Frankly, I can't believe we can pick one up for less than $50 now.

From $68; $49 at lululemon
lululemon Summer Sale 2026: white tennis dress
lululemon

3. lululemon Cutout Tennis Dress

lululemon

Whether you're spending your weekend hitting the courts or strolling the farmers' market, you're going to want to do it in this tennis dress. I know I do. Thanks to its sleeveless cut, sweat-wicking fabric and subtle cutout at the back, it's guaranteed to keep us cool. It also includes built-in shorts with a 3-inch inseam and is intended to support B and C cups, so it's really the ultimate one-and-done of dresses.

from $148; $79 at lululemon
lululemon Summer Sale 2026: black joggers
lululemon

4. lululemon Daydrift Joggers

lululemon

My fellow editors rely on lululemon's comfy joggers for long travel days, and this pair features a sweat-wicking material that's ideal for both road trips and rushing through the airport. They have deep front pockets with a built-in card sleeve, along with a faux fly and back welt pockets that keep them looking polished despite their relaxed feel.

From $148; $99 at lululemon
lululemon Summer Sale 2026: white hoodie
lululemon

5. lululemon Steady State Hoodie

lululemon

One shopper dubbed this hoodie their "new favorite fleece," due to its soft and cozy cotton-blend fabric. That makes it the perfect option for layering on cool summer nights or chilly days spent by the water, plus you'll get plenty of wear out of it come fall—especially in this ivory shade that will go with practically everything.

From $108; $79 at lululemon
lululemon Summer Sale 2026: lavender sports bra
lululemon

6. lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Bra

lululemon

Our editors love this sports bra's soft, lightweight feel that still provides plenty of support for B and C cups. It boasts a cute strappy back that you won't mind showing off when you stop for coffee after your workout class, and the longline cut is perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings (like the Align pair above).

From $68; $49 at lululemon
lululemon Summer Sale 2026: red shorts
lululemon

7. lululemon Hotty Hot Shorts

lululemon

These classic running shorts come in tons of colors and two inseams, so you have options when it comes to choosing your favorite pair. As for why shoppers adore them? First, the built-in liner for extra coverage. Second, the mesh panels at the sides for added airflow (which you'll definitely appreciate in this heat).

From $68; $34 at lululemon
lululemon Summer Sale 2026: green leggings
lululemon

8. lululemon Wunder Train Tights

lululemon

Made with lululemon's quick-drying fabric and an internal drawcord that keeps the waist in place, these beloved leggings are ready to support you through even the most high-intensity movements. Take it from this buyer who wrote, "These are my go-to leggings for my heaviest training days because the breathable Everlux fabric keeps me cool and dry, even when I’m lifting heavy and doing intense cardio. They stay put thanks to the high-rise fit and secure waistband, and the supportive feel lets me move through every squat, lunge and sprint without any distractions." IDK about you, but I'm thinking of grabbing a couple of pairs at this price.

From $98; $49 at lululemon
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I Tested the New lululemon Align No Line Pant and It's Easily My New Favorite Workout Legging

natalie bio photo

Natalie LaBarbera

Contributing Editor, Commerce

  • Writes commerce stories and features that span multiple topics, including fashion, beauty, travel, home and sales/deals
  • Has contributed to reports on ethical fashion and continues to stay up-to-date on sustainablility developments
  • Completed a bachelor's degree in psychology at the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in fashion studies at Parsons The New School
read full bio
Destinee Scott Editor Bio Pic

Destinee Scott

Contributing Editor, Sales and Deals

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio

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PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
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