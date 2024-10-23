A *Very* Rare Lululemon Sale Has Just Hit My Inbox—These Are the Athleisure Staples I'm Shopping for Less

Since I'm not in the habit of gatekeeping, I’ll let you in on a little secret... I just got an alert about a huge summer sale at lululemon. In case you don't know, the brand almost never has them, so this is major. I've already started filling up my cart with a ton of its coveted athleisure staples, from the Align No Line leggings (from $108 ; $69) to the most adorable tennis dress (with built-in shorts) (from $148 ; $79). If you also want to upgrade your activewear this summer—and save big while doing so—you'd better grab your card and sprint to shop these eight picks alongside me. After all, an event this rare calls for a shopping spree.

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