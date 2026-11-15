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Ariana Grande's Body Language Around BF Ricky Alvarez Is Very Telling

Actions speak louder than words

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 15, 2026
3:00pm
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Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

A picture is worth a thousand words, and when it comes to romance, sometimes body language says it all. From lingering touches to those subtle glances, the way two people interact can offer a glimpse into their connection without either one having to say a word. And when Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez made their red carpet debut together at the Focker-In-Law premiere on Nov. 11, there were plenty of sweet moments worth a closer look.

So, what did their body language reveal about their relationship? According to Robyn Alesich, matchmaker and co-founder of Sister Wives, the pair seem more than comfortable around each other.

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Lev Radin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

“One of the first things that stands out to me is their physical proximity and they consistently position themselves closer together, leaving very little space between their bodies," Alesich said of the pair, who previously dated in 2016 before rekindling their romance this year.

And it's not just the affectionate touches that caught the expert's attention. Alesich also noticed how naturally the two seemed to move together while posing for photographers.

“When posing for photographs, they appear quite coordinated, comfortably adjusting their positions while maintaining physical contact," Alesich said. "Ariana is often seen smiling and tilting her head towards him, while he maintains a close stance beside her, with his arm around her."

"There are moments where their attention shifts away from the photographers and towards one another, which suggests to me that they are not exclusively focused on presenting themselves as a couple for the cameras," Alesich continued.

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Lev Radin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

So, what's the verdict? Alesich thinks their interactions point to a pretty easygoing dynamic.

"The overall impression of these two is one of physical ease, familiarity and a willingness to display affection publicly," Alesich said.

Of course, body language alone can't tell us everything about what goes on behind closed doors. Still, if their red carpet moments are any indication, Ariana and Ricky seem perfectly happy being close and sharing the spotlight.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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