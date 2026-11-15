Ariana Grande's Body Language Around BF Ricky Alvarez Is Very Telling

A picture is worth a thousand words, and when it comes to romance, sometimes body language says it all. From lingering touches to those subtle glances, the way two people interact can offer a glimpse into their connection without either one having to say a word. And when Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez made their red carpet debut together at the Focker-In-Law premiere on Nov. 11, there were plenty of sweet moments worth a closer look.
So, what did their body language reveal about their relationship? According to Robyn Alesich, matchmaker and co-founder of Sister Wives, the pair seem more than comfortable around each other.