Ariana Grande's Body Language Around BF Ricky Alvarez Is Very Telling

“One of the first things that stands out to me is their physical proximity and they consistently position themselves closer together, leaving very little space between their bodies," Alesich said of the pair, who previously dated in 2016 before rekindling their romance this year.

And it's not just the affectionate touches that caught the expert's attention. Alesich also noticed how naturally the two seemed to move together while posing for photographers.

“When posing for photographs, they appear quite coordinated, comfortably adjusting their positions while maintaining physical contact," Alesich said. "Ariana is often seen smiling and tilting her head towards him, while he maintains a close stance beside her, with his arm around her."

"There are moments where their attention shifts away from the photographers and towards one another, which suggests to me that they are not exclusively focused on presenting themselves as a couple for the cameras," Alesich continued.