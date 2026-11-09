Ariana Grande Sings Holiday Classic with 2 Very Unexpected Guests

The festive performance also served as a fun promotional moment for the trio ahead of the Nov. 25 theatrical release of Focker-in-Law, the latest installment in the beloved Meet the Parents franchise.

Grande joins the cast as Olivia Jones, the girlfriend of Henry (Skyler Gisondo), the grown-up son of Greg and Pam Focker (Stiller and Teri Polo).

In the new movie, Henry announces that he plans to propose to Olivia, a confident life coach and former FBI hostage negotiator. While Pam and the rest of the family are quick to welcome her, Greg isn't quite as convinced. In fact, he immediately suspects Olivia might not be the right match for his son.

Things get even more interesting when Greg's longtime nemesis, Jack Byrnes (De Niro), takes a liking to Olivia.