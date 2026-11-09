Ariana Grande Sings Holiday Classic with 2 Very Unexpected Guests

It's officially the most wonderful time of the year, which means family gatherings, festive meals and, of course, Christmas music are officially back. Whether it's an original holiday bop or a fresh take on a seasonal classic, there's always room for a little extra Christmas cheer. And Ariana Grande just delivered some with help from two very unexpected partners.
Grande, 33, stopped by the Sunday, Nov. 8, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and surprised the audience with a performance of the holiday classic “O Christmas Tree.” But she wasn't singing solo. Joining her were her Focker-in-Law costars, Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, who proved they weren't afraid to show off their singing voices. De Niro, in particular, caught everyone's attention with an unexpectedly impressive note.