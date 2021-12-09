About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Forget the Color of the Year—The Flower & Plant of the Year Are Way More Exciting

There's nothing snoozy about these picks

Author image: candace davison
By Candace Davison
Updated Dec 9, 2025

flower of the year
1-800-flowers/purewow

It's that time of year when every industry takes note of the past year and looks ahead, forecasting the dominant trends heading our way. From Spotify Wrapped to the various Colors of the Year, we're continually seeking meaning in everything we take in—and seeing how those trends could shape us (and our cultural climate).

After covering trend forecasting for 15 years, I've observed that the pendulum tends to swing between two themes: energizing or relaxing. It seems we're usually seeking a dopamine hit or a dose of comfort, which is what makes the 1-800-Flowers 2026 Plant of the Year and Flower of the Year choices so intriguing.

Delphinium, with its tall, tapering stems, has been named the Flower of the Year, and the famously low-maintenance Money Tree is the Plant of the Year.

If you just shrugged and said, "uh, OK," I wouldn't blame you. It's the symbolism behind the two that makes them stand out.

Maybe they're hedging their bets, but this year's picks hit both notes. "The delphinium lifts your eye upward; the Money Tree keeps you grounded," says Mallory Green, Floral Design Lead, at 1-800-Flowers.com. "One represents aspiration and hope, the other stability and tangible growth. Together, they capture the duality we're seeing in consumers—wanting to reach higher while staying rooted in what's real."

2026 flower of the year
1-800-flowers

The Meaning Behind the Flower of the Year

1-800-flowers

Delphinium certainly strikes that hopeful, "onward and upward" tone, with its cool-toned blue and purple flowers—and the fact that it can grow up to six feet tall, depending on the variety. It's a perennial that attracts butterflies and hummingbirds when grown at home, and in a floral arrangement, it can add height and visual interest.

The 1-800-Flowers team cites the "calm luxury" movement as also being a source of inspiration behind this pick, as its blooms tend to feature mellow, soothing shades and the flower itself is often used in more contemporary arrangements, adding an "airy, sculptural quality" (which aligns very much with the language being used to describe Pantone's Color of the Year pick, Cloud Dancer).

You can find it in use in a handful of the brand's arrangements, like Cerulean Dreams (pictured), Watercolor Skies, Honey Bee Buzz Delphinium and Delphinium Garden.

2026 plant of year
1-800-flowers

The Meaning Behind the Plant of the Year

1-800-flowers

While delphinium was chosen for its uplifting stance, the Money Tree is the other side of the coin—a plant for anyone who's trying to stay rooted in what's real and authentic in their lives. (And, admittedly, wants a cool-looking plants that's hard to kill, especially if you're the forgets-to-water type.)

It stands out for its braided trunk and glossy leaves, and it's long been considered a symbol of prosperity and harmony. "In feng shui, it's believed to attract positive energy, while its five-lobed leaves represent the five elements of balance," the 1-800-Flowers team noted. "The braided trunk design showcases how individual strength becomes more powerful when woven together."

The plant can grow up to six feet tall, if you repot it every two to three years, and while it is easy to care for, that's dependent on finding the right spot to house it, according to the New York Botanical Garden. Their advice? Aim for an area with bright, filtered light—some shade is OK—that's ideally between 65 and 85 degrees F.

Beyond its traditional symbolism, 1-800-Flowers also cited that its striking appearance fit in with the biophilic design movement that's been popular these past few years, encouraging people to bring nature indoors.

flower of the year for 2026, delphinium, with roses and other blooms
1-800-flowers

It All Begs One Question

1-800-flowers

What are you seeking more of in the year ahead? It may seem navel-gazing, but as the new year approaches, 'tis the season to consider what you're hoping to cultivate in 2026. Maybe it's the jolt of joy that comes from feeling hopeful; maybe it's feeling grounded, watching as you grow something over time.

Maybe it isn't all that complicated, and you just want something pretty to enjoy during the gray winter ahead. Whatever it is, I hope you find it.

cerulean dreams (ft. delphinium), $75
money tree, from $50
candace headshot 2025
Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
