Forget the Color of the Year—The Flower & Plant of the Year Are Way More Exciting

It's that time of year when every industry takes note of the past year and looks ahead, forecasting the dominant trends heading our way. From Spotify Wrapped to the various Colors of the Year, we're continually seeking meaning in everything we take in—and seeing how those trends could shape us (and our cultural climate).

After covering trend forecasting for 15 years, I've observed that the pendulum tends to swing between two themes: energizing or relaxing. It seems we're usually seeking a dopamine hit or a dose of comfort, which is what makes the 1-800-Flowers 2026 Plant of the Year and Flower of the Year choices so intriguing.

Delphinium, with its tall, tapering stems, has been named the Flower of the Year, and the famously low-maintenance Money Tree is the Plant of the Year.

If you just shrugged and said, "uh, OK," I wouldn't blame you. It's the symbolism behind the two that makes them stand out.