Dessert Crunchwraps?! Taco Bell’s 2026 Menu Is So Over the Top It’s Almost Unbelievable
What a time to be alive
Some brands quietly add items to their menu, hoping you’ll see them as you hit the drive thru. Others launch TV and influencer campaigns.
Then there’s Taco Bell.
The Crunchwrap-famous chain has taken to announcing its full slate of additions—as well as hopefully-maybe-someday innovations—during Live Más Live, an event that’s part party, part brand showcase. For its third year, the brand really leaned into the “más” aspect, getting as extra as possible to unveil its equally, ahem, extra lineup.
As in, it was a full-scale variety show masquerading as a menu reveal. A choir crooned fans’ cries for discontinued items to return (justice for the Double Decker taco!). Lil’ Jon, Ashley Park and Devon Walker played a game called “Made or Made Up,” where they guessed whether certain Taco Bell creations were legit or make-believe (Mountain Dew Baja Blast Under-Eye Patches? Yes. Quesarito Pie? No.). Benson Boone even closed things out with his signature backflip. It was a night. And it’s all streaming on Peacock. (No, really, it is.)
But at the end of the day, I know what you’re wondering: What’s heading to the Taco Bell menu this year? And what should I keep an eye out for?
I waded through the 20+ innovations mentioned, and these are the most exciting launches of 2026.
First: Here’s What You Can Try Right Now
1. Chocolate Fudge & Caramel Empanadas Go Nationwide
After last year’s Y2K menu brought back a wave of Caramel Apple Empanada nostalgia, Taco Bell took note and is offering all kinds of riffs on its dessert empanadas. First up, this lil’ duo, which has been on the menu for a few weeks. For $2.99, you get two mini empanadas—one traditional, filled with salted caramel sauce, and one chocolate shell with a chocolate fudge filling. They’re decadent little pockets of goo, but they kind of make you miss the heartiness of the apple filling, TBH.
2. Crunchwrap Sliders Are Back—With a Twist
While every other fast food chain promotes its version of a chicken tender wrapped in a tortilla, Taco Bell’s been offering it for a while. Taking things a step further, the chain just launched two Crunchwrap Slider variations: Jalapeño Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken and Creamy Chipotle Crispy Chicken. Both feature palm-sized Crunchwraps loaded with tortilla-chip-breaded chicken, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, just with a different sauce. If you like tangy-sweet with a hint of heat (hello, swicy stans), go for Jalapeño Honey Mustard. If you like more ranch-esque flavors and a smokier heat, opt for Creamy Chipotle. (And if you hate spice, you can always omit the sauce entirely, but it’s a bit dry that way. Maybe sub sour cream or guac instead?)
3. Nacho Fries Are Now a Permanent Menu Item
Taco Bell has stopped treating Nacho Fries like an on-again, off-again relationship and finally made it official: You can get them anytime. Soon, you’ll be able to order them with a side of Flamin’ Hot Nacho sauce, just in case swirling Diablo sauce into your regular Nacho sauce was a bit too much effort.
Second, Here’s What You Can Look Forward to
1. Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad
I was beyond charmed by the Mini Taco Salad when it debuted on the Luxe for Less menu at the beginning of this year, but I did find it a bit bland. This version spices things up with a Flamin’ Hot seasoning-ringed tortilla bowl and Flamin’ Hot Fritos inside.
2. Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza with Jalapeño Citrus Salsa
Ooh, an elevated take on the classic Mexican Pizza? I’m in. This twist features crispy tortilla layers sandwiching a mixture of black beans and slow-roasted chicken, all smothered in green chile sauce, Taco Bell’s signature three-cheese blend, cabbage and pico de gallo. It’s served with two salsas, which add a tangy and refreshing element to the dish—Jalapeño Citrus and Avocado Verde.
3. Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Sliders
Taco Bell closed the show—and brought out Mr. Backflippin’ “Beautiful Things” Boone—with this reveal. The tiny Crunchwrap features a “creamy vanilla filling” that seems akin to its Cinnabon Delights filling, all wrapped in a cinnamon sugar-coated tortilla that’s grilled until the sugar caramelizes, creating a satisfying crackling as you bite into it. ASMR, but make it a lil’ treat.
4. Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie
What, you couldn’t get your hands on a Baja Blast pie last Friendsgiving season? Me neither. Here’s hoping this one’s more widely available when it debuts this year. Whereas the original was more key lime pie like, the Midnight variation should have more of the purple drink’s passionfruit-forward notes.
5. 3 New Flavors of Crispy Chicken Nuggets
If you thought Taco Bell’s chicken nuggets were good but wondered if they could get all Doritos Locos with them, you’re in luck. That’s exactly what they’re doing with the eventual launch of nuggs dusted in fiery Diablo seasoning, Doritos Cool Ranch seasoning or Flamin’ Hot spices. Did T-Bell just enter the hot chicken wars? Maybe.
6. Cheesy G Sliders
Somebody at the Taco Bell Test Kitchen watched Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and got seriously inspired. The brand’s leaving no corner of its menu un-miniaturized, including the Cheesy Gordita Crunch. The Cheesy G Sliders feature little flatbreads layered with cheese and crispy tortillas, which are stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, Creamy Chipotle sauce and your choice of steak or chicken.
7. Mexican Pizza Empanadas
The mash-up we didn’t know we needed: You can snag three or six empanadas filled with seasoned ground beef, cheese and “a bold and flavorful sauce,” per the brand. Oh, and there’s Mexican Pizza sauce on the side for dipping. (As you can see in the TikTok above, it was tested in the Phoenix market late last night, but it sounds like a nationwide rollout is imminent.)
8. Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanada
Remember last year’s Birthday Cake Churro collab with Milk Bar? This year, they’re giving empanadas the vanilla-and-sprinkles treatment. Essentially, a golden empanada is stuffed with cake batter-flavored filling, and the whole thing’s topped with pink frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
9. Strawberry & Cream Mexican Pizza Bite
This feels like the biggest departure from the norm for Taco Bell (though perhaps not as much as last year’s Ube cookie sandwich). In each bite, you’ll get a tostada with cheesecake filling, cinnamon-sugar-macerated strawberries and white chocolate shavings.
10. Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero
Considering two men screamed “when will you have Midnight Zero?!” at the stage when I attended last year’s Live Más, I can say this is further proof of the Bell giving people what they want. You can finally savor the passionfruit-and-citrus-based purple drink with zero calories and zero sugar. You’re welcome.
11. Strawberry Horchata Refresca
Taco Bell’s riff on the cinnamon-spiced drink features strawberry syrup and freeze-dried strawberry bits, and it’s served iced.
12. Cold Brew with Purple Horchata Cold Foam
Starbucks isn’t the only one dabbling in purple cold foam (though they did get it to drive thrus first). Taco Bell’s take is a purple horchata flavor, and the brand notes that it’s “cool and creamy with a hint of warm cinnamon and vanilla.”
As you can see, there’s a very miniaturized, empanada- and chicken-forward year ahead, and I’m here for it. My one request for next year? Can we mix up breakfast a bit? It’s an underrated star on Taco Bell’s menu and deserves more attention. (And yes, Taco Bell, you have my permission to use these words in next year’s choir song of fans’ pleas.)
Which innovations are you most excited to see hit menus? Sound off in the comments; I’d love to hear from you.
VP of editorial content
- Oversees home, food and commerce articles
- Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
- Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business