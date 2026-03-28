Dessert Crunchwraps?! Taco Bell’s 2026 Menu Is So Over the Top It’s Almost Unbelievable

Some brands quietly add items to their menu, hoping you’ll see them as you hit the drive thru. Others launch TV and influencer campaigns.

Then there’s Taco Bell.

The Crunchwrap-famous chain has taken to announcing its full slate of additions—as well as hopefully-maybe-someday innovations—during Live Más Live, an event that’s part party, part brand showcase. For its third year, the brand really leaned into the “más” aspect, getting as extra as possible to unveil its equally, ahem, extra lineup.

As in, it was a full-scale variety show masquerading as a menu reveal. A choir crooned fans’ cries for discontinued items to return (justice for the Double Decker taco!). Lil’ Jon, Ashley Park and Devon Walker played a game called “Made or Made Up,” where they guessed whether certain Taco Bell creations were legit or make-believe (Mountain Dew Baja Blast Under-Eye Patches? Yes. Quesarito Pie? No.). Benson Boone even closed things out with his signature backflip. It was a night. And it’s all streaming on Peacock. (No, really, it is.)